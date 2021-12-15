A Ghanaian woman has disclosed that she would never break up with her late husband in a recent interview

In a video online shared on social media, she credited him for the birth of their two children, including a boy and a girl

Still having her wedding ring on, the woman claimed her husband was with her at the venue of the interview

After years of marriage, a Ghanaian woman has disclosed that she will never end her decades of marriage to her husband, although her significant other is dead.

The woman, whose name was not made public in a video uploaded on social media, credited her late husband for the birth of their two children, including one girl and a boy.

I Will Never Break Up with My Dead Husband; He's Always with Me - Ghanaian Widow Reveals Photo credit: Adom FM

Source: Instagram

According to her, she could not deliver for years, but he made it possible.

Death shall never separate us

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Adom FM, the woman established that she would not allow death to separate them after years of marriage to her deceased husband.

With her wedding ring still on her finger, she claimed during the interview that her late husband was next to her in the studio.

She sang his praises while noting that their children are now adults with their own children.

Social media reacts

The video of the woman has garnered reactions on social media.

@Y_cedi said:

''I need this type of woman in my life in the future.''

@Spiceebwoy commented:

''I cheat on Adama small norrr she lef me. Come see love."

@Goldcoast_today commented:

''Loyalty at the highest level .''

@Niijoe_1 said:

''You won’t get this today Hmmmmm.''

