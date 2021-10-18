BBNaija’s Maria has gotten members of the internet community talking after showing off a designer wristwatch via her Instastory channel

The former Shine Ya Eyes housemate rocked a Hublot wristwatch worth over N5 million in the video sighted on her page

Fans of the reality star who reacted to the clip heaped accolades on her and mentioned how she seldom shows how wealthy she really is

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Maria Chike Benjamin has made the headlines on several blogs after showing off an expensive timepiece via her Instastory channel.

The pretty lady shared a video in which she was sighted holding a bottle of water. However, the focus wasn’t on the water as she casually tilted her camera to the wristwatch that complimented her look for the day.

Maria casually flaunts Hublot wristwatch worth over N5m.

Source: Instagram

Maria rocked a Steel Blue Diamond Hublot wristwatch which is reportedly worth over five million naira.

Check out the clip as sighted on social media below:

Fans, social media users react

As expected, the casual nature in which the reality star flaunted the luxury piece got many people talking.

Some people couldn’t help but point out how Maria already became wealthy whilst working as a flight attendant with an international airline.

Read some comments sighted below:

letusrant1 said:

"Maria the richest shine your eye housemate."

flove5456 said:

"Epain una.. Fans didn't contribute to buy it for her.. She got it herself."

official_patoskie said:

"Omo e choke oo Maria is rich but very private & low key."

_n.u.e.s_ said:

"Maria is class, we don't do basic."

calm_annie_ said:

"Person way dey work with Emirate before.... abeg ooo the girl get money."

deluxe_may said:

"If you have it and it's nice, FLAUNT IT!"

Outrage as skincare brand endorses Maria

Some days ago, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Maria, announced an endorsement deal with a skincare company.

Numerous fans on social media were however not pleased with the company’s choice of ambassador and complained.

According to some fans, Maria already has flawless skin and they should have gone for someone else with skin issues to promote their brand.

