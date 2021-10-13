BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Maria Chike Benjamin, recently announced her endorsement deal with a skincare company

Numerous fans on social media were however not pleased at the company’s choice of ambassador and complained

According to some fans, Maria already has flawless skin and they should have gone for someone else with skin issues to promote their brand

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye former housemate, Maria, recently bagged a major deal with a skincare company and she shared the good news on social media.

The reality star posted photos of the moment she signed with contract with representatives of the company on her Instagram page.

However, the news of Maria’s new endorsement deal was met with mixed reactions from numerous fans.

Maria bags endorsement deal with skincare company. Photos: @mariachikebenjamin.

Source: Instagram

See her post below:

While congratulatory messages poured in from some fans over Maria’s great feat, others blasted the company over their choice of ambassador.

A great number of internet users complained that Maria’s skin was already flawless and that the brand should have chosen another BBNaija housemate with acne problems like Liquorose so that the transformation would be clear.

Legit.ng has gathered some of the mixed reactions below:

Teeto__olayeni:

"But really skincare company should do better....You don't necessarily have to use someone with an already good skin be it a celebrity or not,use someone with skin issues and show us a proper progress."

Ayam_bheee:

"Even a flawless skin needs to be maintained . Not everyone has acne or blemishes."

Beauty_by_chynezedoll:

"That is what a brand ambassador stands for. She is the face of the brand!! People will buy and send in their reviews but you choose your face . Congrats Maria we are happy for you."

Justcee_cee:

"Nigerians are becoming wise."

Anaedo_finest1:

"Always looking for ready made....ndi nmadu sef."

See more comments below:

Interesting.

