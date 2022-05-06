Global site navigation

Local editions

You Are The Problem, Not The Dress: Internet Users Share Thoughts as Lady Expresses Sadness Over Online Order
Fashion

You Are The Problem, Not The Dress: Internet Users Share Thoughts as Lady Expresses Sadness Over Online Order

by  Kumashe Yaakugh
  • Yet another lady has become the topic of discussion online after she shared her disappointing experience with an online vendor
  • According to the video posted by Kraks TV, the lady had ordered a three-piece outfit but got something a bit different
  • The video which has since gone viral left many people amused with some giving her tips on how to style what she got

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

When it comes to shopping online, not every experience ends beautifully. A clear example is the case of a lady whose video is currently trending online.

In the video shared by the comic page, Kraks TV, on Instagram, a model is seen in an all-white ensemble which is comprised of a strapless corset top, a mini skirt and a long jacket.

Photos of what a lady ordered and what she got.
The lady's order was different from that of the model. Photo credit: @krakstv
Source: Instagram

The model who sported blonde hair wore matching white high boots.

However, what the customer got was a far cry from the order. The fitting was wrong and unflattering on her body.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to the video

lumig.rapher:

"Na to wear am go cele."

vikyezy:

"Let her cross her legs first ‍♂️"

sharonz_signatures_:

"Wear the boot first"

ebere__chukwu:

"Na to use am go cele church on Sunday."

egbuonucharles:

"Sometimes it might not be the dress,Maybe you don’t have the kind of shape like the lady advertising the dress."

janiie_elle:

"Dey go heaven abeg,this one na Angel cloth."

sapphire_x__x:

"She didn’t order the boot too now, make una dey try order complete outfit nor dey blame online vendors. Wear the boot and pose first let’s see."

huxeethkid:

"You are the problem and not the dress abeg."

uche_agidigbo:

"It’s the same now. She should pose."

iamsholajohnson:

"Iron it first."

Online shopping palava: Lady pays N124k for cut-out dress, receives a sleeve instead

Online shopping may be stress-free and easy to do but they aren't always as blissful for some people.

Twitter user, @SeekTheFinds, recently got social media users talking, following her rather shocking experience shopping online.

According to her tweets, she had seen a cutout dress online and paid for it. The description - according to the screenshot - read 'sphere-embellished cut-out knitted dress'.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel