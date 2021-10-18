Media executive Dele Momodu has openly called out veteran fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal

Momodu’s reservations follows a video showing the moment the fuji star openly challenged the Oluwo of Iwo for not inviting him to perform at a recent chieftaincy installation ceremony

Momodu stressed that the musician’s manner of approach is highly unfortunate and calls for open condemnation

Media executive, Chief Dele Momodu, has expressed his strong reservations against veteran fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, who seemingly ‘disrespected’ the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi.

The Ovation publisher had reacted to a video making the rounds on social media that captured the moment KWAM1 challenged the monarch for not inviting him to perform at Momodu’s chieftaincy installation ceremony.

Media executive Dele Momodu calls out KWAM1 for 'disrespecting' Oluwo of Iwo in video. Photo: @delemomoduovation/@kingwasiuayindemarshal

Source: Instagram

However, Momodu didn’t find KWAM1’s approach acceptable as he called him out in an Instagram comment.

The media executive explained that he had initially reached out to the musician to come and perform at the ceremony, but he never got a definitive response.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Momodu added that he also invited the musician’s manager for breakfast and further raised the topic of his performance at the ceremony.

According to Momodu, KWAM1’s decision to challenge the Oluwo of Iwo is unfortunate and should be openly condemned.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

sleep_essence said:

"They are probably close so which one is disrespect your kabiyesi is someone’s padi."

tina_stephen said:

"There’s nothing disrespectful about this video."

folashadeeey said:

"I don’t understand this video o!like how is he suppose to pay respect other than this."

eagleautosng said:

"Wetin concern performance and wasiu greeting his friend who happens to be oluwo‍♂️."

adamazi_prisca said:

"Are you angry he turned down your offer or the way he greeted the King? Which one gan?"

Rapper Olamide prostrates as he pays respect to KWAM1

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng gathered the report of a video of rapper Olamide paying his respects to fuji maestro Wasiu Ayinde.

The rap star completely prostrated as he greeted the fuji musician who was seated on the stage while waiting to perform.

Several social media users commended Olamide for his show of respect and humility for a senior colleague

Source: Legit