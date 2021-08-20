A video of rapper Olamide paying his respects to fuji maestro Wasiu Ayinde has surfaced in the online community

The rap star completely prostrated as he greeted the fuji musician who was seated on the stage while waiting to perform

Several social media users commended Olamide for his show of respect and humility for a senior colleague

Rapper Olamide was recently at a star-studded wedding ceremony in Lagos where fuji maestro, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (KWAM 1), was also billed to perform.

A video making the rounds in the online community captured the moment Olamide arrived at the event and made his way to the stage to pay his respects to KWAM 1.

Rapper Olamide prostrates for Wasiu Ayinde at star-studded event. Photo: @olamide/@goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

Upon sighting Olamide as he approached, the fuji maestro stretched his hand in a bid to exchange a handshake with the young rapper.

However, Olamide was quick to prostrate on the floor in a show of respect before receiving the handshake from KWAM 1.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The rap star also made sure to hail other members of the musician’s band before making his exit from the stage.

A different portion of the video captured Olamide paying respects to the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) boss, MC Oluomo.

Watch the video below:

Social media users hail Olamide

The show of respect got fans commending the rap musician's level of humility.

Read comments below:

kellysmenfashion_ said:

"It’s his humility for me causeeee Olamide is bigggggg now."

naijanabroadmums said:

"Oh ! I love humility and respect."

talentplus_print said:

"Omo see respect and humility..."

mo_beddings said:

"Can't love you less olamide, shine on."

_djwizman said:

"All I see is love and respect."

investor_ajayi said:

"Yoruba and respect for elders be like 5 and 6.. I love them."

Olamide speaks about acceptance of his music outside Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the rapper spoke on the love and acceptance his music enjoys in many parts of the world.

The YBNL boss said he is not the type to try extra hard to push his music outside the country.

Olamide added that he did not even do foreign collaborations in order for people in other countries to know him.

Source: Legit.ng