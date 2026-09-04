The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board released a new dress code directive for candidates attending its oral interview

The board warned that candidates who do not comply with the approved dress code will be denied entry into the interview venue

The clarification, signed by Head of Press Okeh Juliet, supersedes an earlier dress code notice issued to candidates

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has issued a revised dress code directive for candidates taking part in the oral interview stage of its 2024/2025 recruitment exercise, which begins on September 7, 2026.

The board said the new clarification supersedes an earlier notice, adding that it became necessary after candidates made enquiries about what attire would be acceptable at the interview venue.

CDCFIB gives an update on the dress code for its interview Photo Credit: @CDCFIBNG

Source: Twitter

CDCFIB approved dress code for oral interview

According to the board, all candidates are required to wear a white T-shirt with either short or long sleeves, with the long-sleeve option being optional for female candidates. Candidates must also appear in white shorts or white long trousers, with the long-trouser option again listed as optional for women. White sneakers and white socks are mandatory for all. Female candidates may also wear a headscarf, though this is not compulsory.

The board emphasised that compliance is not negotiable. Any candidate who arrives at the interview venue dressed outside the approved guidelines will be turned away and refused access.

CDCFIB: What candidates need to know

The statement was signed by Okeh Juliet, Head of Press and Public Relations, on behalf of the Secretary to the Board, and was issued on September 3, 2026.

The board extended its best wishes to all candidates participating in the oral interview, while urging them to take the dress code requirements seriously ahead of the exercise.

Candidates preparing for the CDCFIB oral interview are advised to source the correct attire well before September 7, 2026, to avoid being turned back on the day of their scheduled interview.

Source: Legit.ng