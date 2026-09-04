Breaking: FG Announces Dress Code for CDCFIB Oral Interview
- The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board released a new dress code directive for candidates attending its oral interview
- The board warned that candidates who do not comply with the approved dress code will be denied entry into the interview venue
- The clarification, signed by Head of Press Okeh Juliet, supersedes an earlier dress code notice issued to candidates
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The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has issued a revised dress code directive for candidates taking part in the oral interview stage of its 2024/2025 recruitment exercise, which begins on September 7, 2026.
The board said the new clarification supersedes an earlier notice, adding that it became necessary after candidates made enquiries about what attire would be acceptable at the interview venue.
CDCFIB approved dress code for oral interview
According to the board, all candidates are required to wear a white T-shirt with either short or long sleeves, with the long-sleeve option being optional for female candidates. Candidates must also appear in white shorts or white long trousers, with the long-trouser option again listed as optional for women. White sneakers and white socks are mandatory for all. Female candidates may also wear a headscarf, though this is not compulsory.
The board emphasised that compliance is not negotiable. Any candidate who arrives at the interview venue dressed outside the approved guidelines will be turned away and refused access.
CDCFIB: What candidates need to know
The statement was signed by Okeh Juliet, Head of Press and Public Relations, on behalf of the Secretary to the Board, and was issued on September 3, 2026.
The board extended its best wishes to all candidates participating in the oral interview, while urging them to take the dress code requirements seriously ahead of the exercise.
Candidates preparing for the CDCFIB oral interview are advised to source the correct attire well before September 7, 2026, to avoid being turned back on the day of their scheduled interview.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng