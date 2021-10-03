Media executive, Dele Momodu and his wife were recently honoured with chieftaincy titles in Iwo Kingdom, Osun state

The Ovation Magazine boss was installed as Aare Tayese of Iwoland while his wife bagged the title of Yeye Tayese of Iwoland

Top celebrities, religious leaders among others all gathered in Osun state to celebrate with the respected media executive

Popular media executive and owner of Ovation Magazine, Chief Dele Momodu and his wife, Mobolaji, bagged chieftaincy titles in Osun state on Saturday, October 2.

The two were installed as the Aare and Yeye Tayese of Iwoland respectively by the Oluwo of Iwo Kingdom, Oba Abdul Rasheed Adewale Akanbi, Ilufemiloye Telu 1.

Dignitaries storm Dele Momodu's chieftaincy installation ceremony in Iwo. Photo: @delemomoduovation

Source: Instagram

As expected, the chieftaincy installation ceremony went down in Iwo and it was attended by top dignitaries and spiritual leaders from different parts of the country.

A video sighted on Instagram captured the moment the Oluwo of Iwo prayed for the Aare Tayese and his wife as he made their new titles official.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch below:

Spiritual leaders Sat Guru Maharaji, reverend mother Esther Ajayi were also among the guests who graced the event with their presence.

See photo and a video below:

Check out more photos from the ceremony below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

As expected, Nigerians on social media who couldn't;t be physically present at the ceremony had congratulatory messages for the husband and wife.

Read comments sighted below:

bettyirabor said:

"Congratulations My people."

arashoweventsandparties said:

"Congratulations to you and Aunty."

bluetooth_catering_and_event said:

"Congratulations to you sir? Much more celebrations to come."

wuntia_ said:

"Congratulations Daddy! Allah be with you and may your reign be blessed with many developmental adventures taking shape in your jurisdiction. Ameen."

sammie_shina_peters said:

"Congratulations. Oye amori ni agbara Oluwa."

Fuji maestro Adewale Ayuba bags chieftaincy title in Ikene Remo

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that congratulatory messages poured in for popular Nigerian musician and fuji maestro Adewale Ayuba.

The celebrated music star bagged a chieftaincy title in Ikenneland and also built a multimillion naira mansion in the community.

Photos and videos from the house warming, installation ceremony have surfaced in the online community.

Source: Legit