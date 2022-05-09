A video of a man dressed in a Spider-Man costume taking centre stage in the church has been circulating online

The footage depicts him bust some energetic dance moves as the choir sings a praise song during service

Many social media users gave the “superhero" a virtual side-eye as they took to the comments with banter

South Africans were left both amused and shaking their heads in disappointment upon viewing a video of Spider-Man breaking it down in front of a church congregation.

The video was shared by Bayede News on Facebook and shows the “superhero” breaking into a high-energy dance in church as a choir sings a worship song from the rest of the churchgoers.

Spiderman busted some moves in church. Image: Bayede News/Facebook

The Facebook post has gained over 237K views and was captioned:

“NAWE: Woza kuye noma umanikiniki, ungesabi nokuzinikela ngoba yena uyovele akuthathe ngomusa wakhe! (You too: Come to him as you are, do not fear giving yourself to Him because He will accept you by His grace).”

Saffas responded to the funny video with banter and sarcasm with a selected few expressing their defeat in Spider-Man's antics.

Classique Central wrote:

“We need to use corporal punishment towards these people making a mockery of the house of God. They will never do this nonsense at a Muslim Mosque. They take Christians for granted.”

Gcinani Msibi said:

“Yazi kusukela nje Ngo 2020 Ayi Sikubone konke Akukho Esingakuboknanga... ayi Nkosi sale usubuya Lord.”

Lwando Phunga-lomzondo Ngoma replied:

“Ngiyahamba South Africa.”

Nonkululeko Mtetwa reacted:

“Guys even as a cameraman I was gonna laugh so much.”

Man in Spider-Man costume cleaned streets

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, Jonathan Olakunle, went around Osogbo in a Spider-Man outfit as he cleaned the streets.

Olakunle revealed that every neighbourhood needs somebody like him. The young man said though he started environmental sanitation in 2004, he began going around sometime later. The young man stated that he decided to work in a Spider-Man outfit because it draws people’s attention to what he is doing.

In his words:

“I’m not happy with the way I see waste littering everywhere, it has become our normal way of life and which isn’t supposed to be our way of life.”

