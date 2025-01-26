American singer and rapper, Travis Scott, has been sighted while he was performing at a concert in Paris

In the clip, he was happily singing and vibing to Shallipopi's song E Don Cast while fans were also singing with him

The video sparked reactions among fans as some of them shared their take in the comment section of the post

American rapper and singer Jacques Bermon Webster II, known professionally as Travis Scott, has shown that he will forever be a fan and lover of Nigerian singer Shallipopi with what he did in a viral video.

Legit.ng had reported that Shallipopi and Scott had linked up and pictures of the two of them surfaced online. After the meeting, Scoot was heard screaming E Don Cast, the title of one of Shallipopi's songs.

In a new video making the rounds online, the music star was at a concert in Paris. He was happily singing and vibing to Shallipopi's song, E Don Cast.

The energy and seriousness with which he was using to sing the song was noticed by his fans.

Concert-goers joins Scott in singing

Also in the recording, people who attended Scott's concert were excited to scream and sing the song by the singer, who launched a record label years ago.

They were screaming 'E Don cast'. At a point, Travis Scott also started screaming, 'We Don Cast'. Fans had to reply him in the comment section of the video.

Travis Scott creates dance step for song

The talented singer created his unique dance step for Shallipopi's song.

He was seen lifting his hand and a few fingers up in the air, while one of his legs was raised in the air too as he vibed to the song.

The disc jockey continued playing Shallipopi's 'E Don Cast while the video lasted after several minutes.

See the clip here:

How fans reacted to Travis Scott's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the singer as he performed at a concert. Here are some of the comments below:

@internationalocal:

"Truly we don cast."

@ernesteniola:

"Oga na only you one for cast sha,"

@joesmith_art_:

"No be me and you o."

@myscreenshots4u:

"True true Nigerians don cast."

@chidexstanley:

"No be lie, we Dan cast."

@isiekwemarian:

"I swear, Nigeria don cast, God help us"

Portable drags Dapper over Shallipopi's signing

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable sent a message to Dapper for signing Shallipopi on his record label despite not having a clean record. He made a video to thrash the record label boss in Yoruba language.

Portable claimed Shallipopi was not the right person to put under Dapper's shelter. He called him a scammer because of his issue with the EFCC. As he made more allegations against the singer.

He also asked him to look for a better singer who would not give him problems. Portable further advised him to focus on his singing career instead of allowing distractions to prevent him from achieving his goals.

