Nigerian singer Shallipopi got many fans excited over his recent interaction with US stars, Travis Scott, Future and Lil Baby

A video made the rounds online of Travis Scott’s excited reaction after meeting with the Plutomania boss

The video warmed the hearts of many netizens as they dropped hot takes on Shallipopi’s career growth

Nigerian singer Crown Uzama, aka Shallipopi, earned the respect of more fans through videos of him mingling with top international stars.

A series of videos made the rounds online of the Plutomania boss chilling with Travis Scott, Future and Lil Baby.

Fans react to videos of Shallipopi with Travis Scott, Future, Lil Baby. Photos: @travisscott, @theycallmeshallipopi

Source: Instagram

In a clip that was shared on Shallipopi’s social media page, US rapper Travis Scott was spotted reacting excitedly after meeting with him. The international musician started screaming lines from the Nigerian star’s song, “E don cast”.

See the clip below:

See more clips of Shallipopi with Travis Scott as well as Future as they did a ‘puff and pass’. The Nigerian singer also made a video with Lil Baby:

Nigerians react as Shallipopi chills with Travis Scott, others

As expected, many of Shallipopi’s Nigerian fans were excited to see him mingling with international celebrities. Some of them called it grace. Read their comments below:

ab.living.large:

“The only one shallipopi ❤️❤️.”

Dapslampard:

“Shalipopi na big boy respect.”

Dope_boi122:

“Shalli dan give am benin colos .”

selebliz01:

“The Cana don Dey work .”

Jeff_yuf:

“Travis head don bust Wetin Shali give that guy smoke .”

Bigg_castro:

“This guy just get good Charisma… everyone like his vibe.”

Ask_of_snow:

“Na Grace carry an reach there. No hate all love and pray for God grace abundantly ❤️.”

Akiti99:

“Na now we don confirm say Evian Dey .”

Themaverickmarc:

“Shallipopi is the definition of aura.”

rosythrone:

“Omo this guy has grace!! He got doings like someone in the industry for 10yrs already.”

Iam_oyeendah:

“Travis don take pluto weed.”

theboyyoucanthandle:

“Omo guy!! Shalli is faster ooo.”

felahde3rd:

“Meeting lil baby might be expected but linking up with FUTURE??? naaah that’s a big move Mehn,not just the music game iykyn .”

Mz_nifa':

“Shalipopi what did you give to Travis? What's Travis Scott on ? .”

Shallipopi breaks ladies' heart

Legit.ng also recalled reporting that Shallipopi unveiled his lover in a post on social media.

The singer, who is loved by ladies because of his use of Benin slang in his song, was sighted kissing his lover passionately outdoors.

The lady was trying to show him something on her phone as he listened to her.

Source: Legit.ng