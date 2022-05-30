A disc jockey (DJ) simply identified as DJ James has stirred massive reactions after blending two hit tracks together

The oyinbo DJ made a highly impressive sound by playing singer Asake's Sungba on Wizkid's essence beat

Social media users have showered accolades on the talented disc jockey after watching the video on Twitter

An oyinbo disc jockey, DJ James, has received praises from Nigerians on social media after showing off his exceptional talent.

The DJ identified as @djamesthedj_ on Twitter shared a video of himself blending two hit songs together.

The talented DJ played Asake's trending song, Sungba on Wizkid's essence beat and the final result was mind blowing.

Sharing the video via Twitter, James said he decided to blend the biggest songs of 2021 and 2022 together to see what it would sound like.

Oyinbo DJ Plays Asake's Sungba on Wizkid's essence beat Photo Credit: @Jamesthedj

Source: Twitter

In his words:

"Sungba x Essence.

"The biggest song of 2022 vs 2021. 50DaysOfBlends."

Nigerians react:

The video has sparked massive reactions from Nigerians who showered praises on the disc jockey.

Cute Dessy wrote:

"Feeling diz Mixing @djamesthedj. Strong ENERGY."

Samm said:

"This is insane! How did you even think of this, I wouldn't have thought it'll blend."

Emmanuel Melewe wrote:

"The blend is just soothing to hear."

Demi Lade added:

"Guy you dey cook. I see why you’re the handflipping champion in the UK . Amazing stuff."

Testimony noted:

"Wish we could get this out before his next single ."

