Mavin boss Don Jazzy has tendered his sincere gratitude and appreciation to fans, supporters and colleagues in the industry

This comes after the group’s collaborative song, Over - dose, climbed up to occupy the number one spot on Apple Music’s Nigeria’s top 100

- Don Jazzy specifically appreciated singer, Wizkid, who had contributed to the result after he publicly expressed his love for the all-star track

Ace producer Don Jazzy hasn’t enjoyed a no.1 record for a while and this explains his excitement following the success of Mavin's all-star track, Over-dose.

The Mavin boss recently took to his Twitter page with an appreciation post to everyone who made it possible for the track to climb up to number one on Apple Music’s Nigeria’s top 100 chart.

Producer Don Jazzy thanks Wizkid, others as Mavin's track hits no.1 Photo: @wizkidayo/@donjazzy

Source: Instagram

According to Don Jazzy, it wasn’t an easy feat at all but God made it possible for his team.

He went on to appreciate members of his team, fans and supporters who streamed the single to help achieve the result.

A different portion of the post saw Don Jazzy especially appreciating singer Wizkid who had also contributed to the victory.

Apparently, music lovers had become more receptive to the track after Wizkid publicly expressed his love for the record.

Don Jazzy wrote:

"Na Baba God Dey run am. This No 1 was not easy at all. Shout out to the Mavin team. Shout out to the Mavin fans. Shout out to Big Wiz for the timely co-sign . We appreciate y’all. Thanks ❤️ #Mavins"

See tweet below:

Congratulatory messages roll in

Cas_Furbishing said:

"Congratulations Don, Everyone was spitting fire on that jam."

@Aniejayz said:

"That's so thoughtful of you, not everyone will accept this fact... Wizkid co-signed the song only yesterday and boom the song picked at number 1... WIZKID is the most influential artiste for a reason."

@legit_comrade said:

"You’re welcome still waiting for the other hits from this album especially my rema part I’ve also been streaming and promoting over dose on my fanpage too."

@HorppyBOS said:

"Congratulations to MAVINS record. More wins upon wins."

