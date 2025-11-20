KWASUED students must now undergo a mandatory NDLEA drug test to secure admission, which has caused widespread complaints

Freshly admitted students protested the ₦7,500 fee, calling it unfair amid rising tuition and hostel costs

Students, however, urged the university to include the test in existing charges, as they questioned the timing and sudden policy change

Students of the Kwara State University of Education (KWASUED), Ilorin, have expressed dissatisfaction after the institution announced a compulsory NDLEA Drug Integrity Test for all newly admitted students.

Legit.ng learned that this is a requirement they must fulfil or risk losing their admission clearance.

In a directive issued by the Office of the Registrar and obtained by Legit.ng, the university said every new student must register and schedule an online drug test appointment through the NDLEA portal: drugandvisa.ndlea.gov.ng.

The directive reads:

“It has now become compulsory for every student to register and schedule a drug integrity test appointment online."

“The notification and certificate of the drug test must be submitted to the University for clearance and documentation, along with your earlier screened documents.”

The directive added that no student would be cleared without presenting the drug test certificate.

Students kick against policy

Following the directive, many newly admitted students who spoke to Legit.ng protested the policy, complaining that the compulsory drug test comes with an additional cost of ₦7,500, which they describe as “unfair and unnecessary”.

One of the affected students told Legit.ng:

“We are already paying huge school fees and hostel fees. Now they want us to pay another ₦7,500 for a test they are forcing on us. Why is this not included in the service charges we already paid?”

Another student described the policy as “insensitive”, considering the economic hardship facing families.

“This is just another way to make us spend more. Everything is expensive already. They should have included the drug test in our acceptance fees or other charges.”

Some students argued that while they support drug-free campuses, the cost burden should not be placed solely on students, especially those already struggling with transportation and hostel payments.

Students demand review

A group of freshers interviewed by Legit.ng insisted that the university should either absorb the test fee or add it to the existing mandatory charges paid during registration

They said the sudden announcement, after many had already completed their payments, has worsened frustration among parents and guardians.

“The drug test should be among the service charges we paid. Why announce this after collecting all our money? That is unfair,” another student said.

UNILORIN students endure transport nightmare

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that students at the University of Ilorin endure up to four-hour daily queues under the hot sun just to catch campus shuttle buses.

One student revealed she fainted during the ordeal, while others complained of exhaustion, dehydration, and long academic disruptions.

The Vice‑Chancellor, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, responded by promising more buses including 100 electric vehicles, to alleviate the transport crisis.

