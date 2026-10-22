The Federal Government proposed a unified 2027 exam schedule, with UTME pencilled in for March 15 to 25

NECO, WAEC, NABTEB and NBAIS results are all targeted for release by August 2027 under the new plan

JAMB shared the proposed timetable on its social media platforms on Thursday, noting that the dates are not yet final

The Federal Government has proposed a coordinated examination timetable for 2027, designed to reduce scheduling conflicts between Nigeria's major testing bodies and fast-track tertiary admission processes.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board published the proposed schedule on its social media platforms on Thursday, October 23, outlining a sequence that begins with the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and runs through to the release of results from four secondary-level examining bodies by August 2027.

FG proposes harmonised timetable for 2027 UTME, WAEC etc Photo Credit: @jamb_hq

Source: Twitter

Proposed 2027 exam schedule

Under the plan, the UTME is scheduled for March 15 to 25, 2027. The National Examinations Council's Senior School Certificate Examination is proposed to run from April 1 to May 14, while the West African Senior School Certificate Examination is set to run from May 11 to June 18.

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board examination is lined up for June 1 to July 5, and the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies is scheduled from June 10 to July 9.

The government says that by consolidating these timelines, all major results from NECO, WAEC, NABTEB and NBAIS should be available by August 2027, allowing candidates who qualify to begin the tertiary admission process by September of the same year.

Goals of the harmonised timetable

The Federal Government listed four specific objectives behind the initiative: to minimise clashes between examination timetables, to improve coordination among the various examination bodies, to ensure results are processed and released on time, and to enable eligible candidates to start tertiary admission early enough to avoid delays.

JAMB, however, clarified that the dates published are proposed timelines and not confirmed final dates. The board urged candidates and the public to continue monitoring official channels from each examination body for confirmed schedules before making any plans based on the proposed timetable.

See the full statement from JAMB on X here:

How to print JAMB CAPS document

Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB has outlined the steps candidates must follow to access and print their admission letter through the CAPS portal.

The process requires candidates to log into their JAMB profile and navigate to the admission status section.

Candidates must accept their admission on CAPS before they can proceed to print the official letter.

Source: Legit.ng