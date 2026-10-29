Taslim Abdussalam completed his undergraduate studies in Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering at the University of Ilorin with First-Class Honours

Beyond his degree, Abdussalam received the Best Graduating Student Award in his department, adding to his convocation achievement

He was also formally inducted into the engineering profession, marking the start of his career after years of academic dedication

Taslim Abdussalam, a fresh graduate of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering at the University of Ilorin, has emerged as the Best Graduating Student in his department while finishing with First-Class Honours.

Sharing the news on LinkedIn in October 2026, Abdussalam described the journey as "eventful," crediting his lecturers, mentors, family, and friends for the role they played in his success.

UNILORIN first-class engineering graduate emerges best in department, wins award. Photo: Taslim Abdussalam

Source: UGC

The post quickly drew warm congratulations from colleagues and fellow engineers who had followed his academic path.

University of Ilorin first-class graduate shares experience

Abdussalam's convocation was not the only highlight of the occasion. Alongside collecting his degree, he was inducted into the engineering profession, a formal step that marks the transition from student to practising engineer. The Best Graduating Student Award in Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering came as the crowning recognition of his undergraduate years.

In his LinkedIn post, he reflected on what the achievement represented beyond certificates and trophies.

He wrote:

"These achievements represent years of learning, perseverance, growth, and the support of people who believed in me along the way."

He also looked ahead with measured optimism, describing the milestone as the close of one chapter and the start of another, with his sights set on the opportunities and responsibilities that a professional engineering career will bring.

Congratulations pour in for UNILORIN best departmental graduate

Fellow engineers and coursemates took to the comment section to celebrate Abdussalam's accomplishment.

Yakub Abubakar said:

"Congratulations to you my Department BGS"

Ipadeola Rosheed said:

"Congratulations 👏🎉 scholar Taslim Abdussalam. Barakahllahu feeh"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng