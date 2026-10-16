JAMB announced the reopening of its NIN alignment service on Friday, October 16, 2026, via its official X account, @jamb_hq

The board warned that the window is a one-time opportunity and that applications will go through verification before any approval is granted

Candidates must first correct their NIMC records and gather supporting documents before starting the JAMB alignment process

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has reopened its National Identification Number (NIN) alignment service, giving candidates a fresh chance to fix mismatches between their JAMB records and their National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) data.

The board said the service targets candidates whose personal details, such as names, dates of birth, gender, or state and local government of origin, do not match across both databases.

JAMB says candidates must correct NIMC records first, confirm changes and prepare supporting documents before applying. Photo credit: @jamb_hq

Source: Twitter

JAMB made the announcement through its verified X account, @jamb_hq, on Friday, October 16, 2026.

What candidates must do first

Before applying for alignment with JAMB, candidates are required to correct any errors directly with NIMC.

The board advised candidates to use the NIMC self-service modification portal at selfservicemodification.nimc.gov.ng or visit an official NIMC centre to update the relevant fields.

Candidates must then confirm that all changes have fully reflected on their NIN record before moving on to the JAMB stage.

Once NIMC corrections are in place, candidates should gather supporting documents that match their updated data, such as a birth certificate, affidavit, LGA certificate, or NIN slip, before starting their JAMB application.

Key rules JAMB has set out

JAMB stressed that this is a one-time opportunity and that approval is not automatic. Every application will go through a verification process and can be rejected if the information submitted is incomplete or inconsistent.

The board urged candidates to review all their details carefully and select every required correction in a single submission, warning against rushing the process or leaving out necessary information.

Candidates were also told to rely only on official channels for guidance, including jamb.gov.ng, efacility.jamb.gov.ng, and JAMB's verified social media platforms, and to avoid third-party agents.

The full step-by-step procedure, including eligible fields for correction, required document uploads, and verification steps, is explained in a special episode of JAMB Explained, a video guide released alongside the announcement on the @jamb_hq X account.

JAMB encouraged candidates to study the guide thoroughly before submitting their applications.

After submitting, candidates should monitor their JAMB profile or registered phone number and email address for updates on the status of their application.

JAMB said candidates should not assume approval has been granted until they receive official confirmation.

The NIN alignment service is part of a broader effort by JAMB and NIMC to improve the accuracy of candidate records used across tertiary institution admission processes in Nigeria.

JAMB: How candidates can change phone number, e-mail

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that JAMB announced a new process allowing candidates who lost access to their registered SIM cards or email addresses to update their details

The examination body released the update via a video on its X handle, outlining the steps required to complete the swap.

Candidates can only use the service once, making accuracy during the process critical.

Source: Legit.ng