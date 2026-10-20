The US Department of Homeland Security published its STEM Designated Degree Program List, covering over 500 courses across 22 fields of study

Foreign students who graduate with a STEM degree in the US can apply for a 24-month OPT extension, giving them up to 3 years of work authorisation

The list spans far more than traditional STEM subjects, including courses in psychology, business, social sciences, and digital media

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has published a comprehensive list of over 500 degree programmes whose graduates qualify for an extended work permit after completing their studies in the country.

The list is maintained by the DHS Student and Exchange Visitor Program under Homeland Security Investigations.

US releases list of 500+ courses offering 3-year work permit. Photo credit: Top Africa News, Images By Tang Ming Tung/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

It identifies all fields of study classified as science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) for the purpose of the 24-month STEM Optional Practical Training (OPT) extension.

Combined with the standard 12-month OPT available to most international graduates, eligible students can work in the US for up to three years after finishing their degree.

What the STEM OPT Extension Covers

The list designates four core subject areas at the broadest classification level: Engineering, Biological and Biomedical Sciences, Mathematics and Statistics, and Physical Sciences. Any new programmes added to these four categories automatically qualify for the extension without needing a separate listing.

Beyond those four primary areas, the DHS also recognises 18 related subject groups at a more specific level.

These include Computer and Information Sciences, Health Professions, Architecture, Natural Resources and Conservation, Agricultural and Veterinary Sciences, Psychology, Social Sciences, Business and Management, and even Communication and Journalism programmes such as Digital Communication and Multimedia.

Specific courses on the list that many students may not immediately associate with STEM include Animation and Interactive Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Landscape Architecture, Food Science, Soil Microbiology, Wildlife and Fisheries Management, and Nanotechnology.

Why the List Matters for Foreign Students

For international students in the US, OPT is one of the most practical pathways to gaining work experience on a student visa before transitioning to other long-term work authorisation options.

The standard OPT period is 12 months, but graduates from STEM-designated programmes can apply for a 24-month extension, bringing the total to 36 months.

US announces 1 green card route

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that US government's EB-1 visa category covers three types of applicants, but only one allows individuals to file their own petition without employer involvement.

Applicants under the Extraordinary Ability category must satisfy at least 3 of 10 set criteria, or present evidence of a major internationally recognised achievement.

Source: Legit.ng