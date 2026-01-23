Educational stakeholders commended Tunji Alausa for driving far-reaching reforms across Nigeria’s education sector

The Ministry expanded technical and vocational education while reducing learning costs through new policy directives

Polytechnic empowerment, the ASUU 2025 agreement and exam integrity measures strengthened global competitiveness

Educational stakeholders have commended Tunji Alausa, Minister of Education, for steering Nigeria’s education sector through a period of transformative reform.

Speaking in a statement cited by Legit.ng on Friday, January 22,the educational experts said “the Ministry’s initiatives under Dr Alausa are setting a new standard. Technical education, cost reduction, and university reforms are already yielding tangible results for students, parents and educators alike.”

Alausa hailed for expanding technical and vocational education

At the forefront of Alausa’s reforms is the expansion of technical and vocational education.

The Ministry recently opened the admission portal for Federal Technical Colleges, coupled with a fully funded, tuition-free policy for admitted students.

“This policy removes financial barriers for our youth and equips them with the practical skills needed to compete globally. It’s more than academic reform; it’s a strategy to build a competent and competitive workforce," the stakeholder said.

Cost of learning significantly reduced

Parents and educators have praised directives aimed at reducing educational expenses. Graduation ceremonies for nursery and pre-primary pupils were banned, reusable textbooks mandated, and disposable workbook bundling prohibited.

“These measures are a relief to families who struggled with escalating school costs. Coupled with textbook benchmarking, students now have access to high-quality learning resources without unnecessary financial pressure," the stakeholders said.

Polytechnic empowerment and ASUU agreement hailed

Polytechnic education has been strengthened, with new reforms allowing institutions to award degrees, enhance curricula and deepen industry linkages.

Stakeholders say this elevates the perception and relevance of polytechnic graduates.

The Ministry also concluded the landmark 2025 agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), stabilising industrial relations and ensuring continuity in the university calendar.

Exam integrity and global competitiveness

Alausa’s Ministry has implemented measures to curb malpractice in WAEC and NECO examinations, ensuring the credibility of Nigerian qualifications.

According the stakeholders:

“These reforms are crucial. Students graduating under this system will have credentials respected both locally and internationally, making Nigerian graduates more competitive on a global scale.”

