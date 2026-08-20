WAEC announced that the 2026 WASSCE certificates for school candidates are now accessible online

Candidates can log on to the official WAEC website to retrieve their digital certificates

The West African Examinations Council made the announcement via its official digital certificate platform

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced that the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) digital certificates are now ready for school candidates to access.

WAEC made the announcement through its official digital certificate account, @waecdigitalcert, directing all eligible candidates to visit its website at waec.org to retrieve their certificates.

WAEC announces the release of digital certificates for 2026 WASSCE school candidates.

Source: Twitter

How to Access the 2026 WASSCE Certificate

The statement from WAEC read:

"The 2026 WASSCE for school candidates certificates are now available for access on the WAEC Digital Certificate Platform. Log on to the official portal to access your certificate now!"

Candidates are advised to visit the WAEC Digital Certificate Platform directly to download or view their results.

The announcement did not specify any deadline for accessing the certificates, but candidates are encouraged to act promptly to confirm their results ahead of any post-secondary application processes.

The release of digital certificates marks a key milestone for the 2026 examination cycle, as WASSCE results are a primary requirement for university admission in Nigeria and across other West African countries where WAEC operates, including Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and The Gambia.

Why the Digital Certificate Matters

WAEC's digital certificate platform allows candidates to access verified, secure copies of their results without requiring physical visits to WAEC offices.

The platform also enables institutions and employers to authenticate certificates electronically, reducing the risk of certificate forgery, which has long been a concern in the West African education system.

Candidates who sit the WASSCE are typically required to present their results when applying to universities and polytechnics, particularly for post-UTME screening in Nigeria. With the 2026 WASSCE digital certificates now available, affected candidates can begin gathering the documents needed for tertiary institution applications.

FG introduces measures to tackle WAEC malpractice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has rolled out fresh measures aimed at tackling examination malpractice in the Senior School Certificate Examination, a key requirement for admission into tertiary institutions across the country.

The new steps apply to examinations conducted by the West African Examination Council, the National Examination Council and the National Business and Technical Examinations Board.

Source: Legit.ng