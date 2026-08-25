JAMB wrote to colleges of education asking them to submit full lists of illegally admitted students for possible condonement

The directive followed approval by Education Minister Dr Tunji Alausa covering the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 academic sessions

JAMB warned that any false declaration or omission in the submitted records would not be condoned

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed all colleges of education across Nigeria to submit complete lists of students admitted outside approved procedures, as part of a process to potentially regularise their status.

The directive came after Education Minister Dr Tunji Alausa approved the condonement of candidates who were illegally admitted into colleges of education for the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 academic sessions.

JAMB directs colleges of education to submit records of students admitted outside approved procedures. Photo: JAMB

Source: Twitter

JAMB's letter, addressed to the provosts of the affected institutions, requested disclosure of all candidates whose admissions fall within the categories covered by that approval, Punch reports.

What JAMB Is Asking Institutions to Do

Mohammed Babaji, the board's Director of Admissions, signed the letter on behalf of the Registrar. It read:

"I write to refer to the approval granted by the Honourable Minister of Education regarding the condonement of candidates illegally admitted into Colleges of Education for the 2024/25 and 2025/26 and to request your institution to submit the complete list of all candidates who have been illegally admitted into your College for possible condonement within the approval granted."

Institutions were instructed to submit their records in Excel format, following a template attached to the letter. JAMB made clear that all submissions must be accurate, complete, and endorsed by the provost. The board warned that "any false declaration or omission will not be condoned."

Why Illegal Admissions Are a Problem

JAMB oversees admissions into universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education in Nigeria through its Central Admissions Processing System, which is designed to ensure all candidates are properly captured and verified. Over the years, however, some institutions have admitted students outside this approved process, including cases where candidates bypassed the required JAMB procedures entirely or where institutions exceeded their approved intake quotas.

Students caught up in such admissions often face serious difficulties, including being unable to obtain recognised admission records or complete official processes that depend on confirmed admission status.

The board has consistently warned institutions against bypassing its guidelines. The current exercise gives affected students a pathway to have their cases reviewed, though the outcome will depend entirely on whether the institutions supply accurate and complete information in their submissions.

JAMB: Courses candidates who scored 140-180 can choose

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that for candidates who scored between 140 and 180 in the UTME, several programmes remain available across science, arts and commercial disciplines.

The candidates may only have to make compromises on institutions of choice or preferred courses of study.

Source: Legit.ng