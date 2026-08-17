Lagos Becomes First Nigerian State to Open Alternative Secondary School for Girls
- Lagos State commissioned the first Alternative Secondary School for Girls in Nigeria, a project targeting girls who left school due to hardship
- First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu was represented at the commissioning by the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima
- The school on Old Ojo Road, Agboju, will offer accelerated learning, vocational training and psychosocial support to its students
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Lagos State has opened Nigeria's first Alternative Secondary School for Girls, making it the first state in the country to establish such an institution aimed at giving girls who dropped out of school a second chance at education.
The commissioning took place on August 14 at the school premises on Old Ojo Road, Agboju, Amuwo, Lagos. First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who could not attend in person, was represented by the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima.
The Public Affairs Officer of the Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MBSE), Elias Oladipo, confirmed the development in an official statement.
A school built around second chances
The institution is designed to receive girls whose education was cut short by circumstances such as early marriage, poverty, teenage pregnancy or displacement.
Rather than following a conventional school calendar and structure, the school will run an accelerated learning programme alongside vocational training and psychosocial support, giving students the tools to continue their education and build economic independence.
Speaking at the ceremony, Hajia Nana Shettima, delivering the First Lady's address, described the initiative as "a bold step toward ensuring that no girl is left behind."
The statement attributed to Senator Tinubu added: "The commissioning of the Alternative Secondary School for Girls marks an important milestone in the nation's quest to make education more inclusive and responsive to the needs of every learner."
What the school offers
Beyond a return to the classroom, the school is structured to address the broader challenges that caused students to fall behind in the first place. Psychosocial support will be available alongside academic instruction, while vocational training is intended to equip graduates with practical skills relevant to the job market.
The combined offering is meant to prepare beneficiaries for both further academic pursuits and economic opportunities.
Lagos State's move positions it as a pioneer in addressing female school dropout rates through a dedicated institutional framework, rather than through outreach programmes or policy incentives alone.
Why British boarding schools are eager to open in Nigeria
Legit.ng earlier reported that for years, wealthy Nigerians have sent their children to prestigious British boarding schools, drawn to the curriculum's rigour and global opportunities.
Recently, however, renowned institutions such as Charterhouse and Rugby School have started establishing campuses in Nigeria, offering the same quality of education locally.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.