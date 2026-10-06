Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State called on the Federal Government to halt the creation of new states amid a constitutional review process

Lawal raised concerns about the financial struggles facing existing states, arguing that many already find it difficult to function effectively

The governor's remarks came as the House of Representatives received 56 requests for new states across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has called on the Federal Government to put the creation of new states on hold, saying the country must first fix the financial and administrative problems facing the 36 states already in existence.

Lawal made the remarks during a media interaction in Gusau, held as part of activities to mark the 30th anniversary of Zamfara State's creation.

Zamfara Governor Dauda Lawal calls for a pause on new state creation, citing financial challenges facing existing states in Nigeria. Photo credit: DaudaLawal/x

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"Having realised the financial challenges, even the states that have already been created now find it very difficult to function effectively because of finances," he said. "So, I think it is something we need to really think through before we begin to agitate for the creation of additional states."

Nigeria's growing demand for new states

The governor's position comes at a critical moment. The House of Representatives is currently conducting a constitutional review process during which 56 requests for new states were received from across the country's six geopolitical zones. Under Section 8 of the 1999 Constitution, creating a new state requires support from federal and state legislators, local government councils, and a public referendum, among other requirements.

Lawal acknowledged that state creation had historically brought government closer to people and encouraged employment and urban development. Zamfara itself was carved out of the old Sokoto State in October 1996 under the military administration of the late General Sani Abacha. He credited that decision with giving communities that were once on the fringes of Sokoto State better access to government institutions.

However, he argued that the conditions of 1996 were very different from those Nigeria faces today. "But for me, for now, I think we need to put it on hold and let the existing states function effectively," he said.

Zamfara's economic and development push

Beyond the debate over state creation, Lawal used the occasion to outline his administration's development agenda, which he described as a "Rescue Mission" built around six priorities: security, education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, and human development. He said progress across these areas had reached between 60 and 70 per cent.

The governor also highlighted Zamfara's growing profile in the solid minerals sector, particularly critical minerals. "Today in Nigeria, if you speak about critical minerals, Zamfara is number one. We have seen it, tested it and we have the data," he said.

Fiscal figures support a positive revenue trend. According to BudgIT's 2025 State of States report, Zamfara's total revenue rose from N144.95 billion in 2023 to N315.53 billion in 2024, though the state's internally generated revenue stood at N25.46 billion, indicating continued reliance on federal transfers.

Lawal said this economic potential made a stronger argument for developing existing states than for creating new ones. "We need to make sure the ones that are already there are comfortable and are bringing the kind of development that people expect," he said.

Governor reveals why he refused to pay ransom

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state has publicly revealed that he refused to pay ransom when bandits kidnapped two of his brothers, saying he was unwilling to hand money to criminals under any circumstances.

Lawal said he told his family from the outset that he would not fund any ransom payment, though he stopped short of preventing other relatives from acting on their own.

Source: Legit.ng