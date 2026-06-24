TASFUED has opened 2026 / 2027 Post - UTME and Direct Entry screening for eligible applicants

The university released admission requirements, the application process and available undergraduate programmes

63 courses have also been listed as options for candidates seeking admission into the institution

Tai Solarin Federal University of Education (TASFUED), Ijagun, Ogun State, has announced the commencement of its 2026/2027 admission screening exercise for UTME and Direct Entry candidates.

The university, in a notice published on its website on Monday, June 22, 2026, invited qualified candidates seeking admission into its regular undergraduate programmes to apply for the online screening exercise.

Applicants seeking admission into TASFUED now have access to screening details, requirements and programme options. Photo: tasuednigeria

Source: Facebook

The screening covers candidates seeking admission into 100 level through UTME and those applying for 200 level through Direct Entry.

Who is eligible to apply?

According to the university, UTME candidates must have selected TASFUED as their first choice institution in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and scored the minimum required mark of 160.

The school also stated that applicants must be at least 16 years old by October 1, 2026.

TASFUED noted that candidates who did not initially choose the university as their first choice can still apply if they change their institution choice to TASFUED through JAMB before the screening registration closes.

The notice stated: “Candidates who sat for the 2026/2027 UTME, scored 160 and above and are willing to change and make Tai Solarin Federal University of Education their institution of First choice,” are eligible to participate.

Direct Entry candidates also eligible

The university said Direct Entry applicants, including TASFUED JUPEB candidates, can apply for the screening exercise.

Such candidates must have obtained a Direct Entry form from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and must have selected TASFUED as their first choice institution.

Direct Entry candidates are also expected to submit copies of their online admission screening report and their notification of diploma or NCE results to the university’s admission office in Ijagun.

63 programmes available for applicants

TASFUED listed 63 accredited programmes available for the 2026/2027 academic session.

The programmes cut across several fields, including humanities, science and information technology, social and management sciences, specialised education, vocational studies, agriculture, and hospitality management.

Some of the available programmes include Computer Science, Cyber Security, Software Engineering, Data Science, English Education, Political Science, Accounting, Social Work, Tourism and Hospitality Management, Agricultural Economics, Animal Science, Fisheries and Aquaculture.

The university advised candidates to apply only for programmes where they meet the required admission conditions.

O’Level requirements

Applicants must have five O’Level credit passes in relevant subjects for their chosen programmes, with results obtained from not more than two sittings.

The university stated that credit passes in English Language and Mathematics are compulsory for admission into all programmes.

Candidates must also upload their O’Level results on JAMB CAPS before the admission screening exercise closes.

TASFUED announces 2026/2027 Post-UTME screening and admission requirements. Photo: tasuednigeria

Source: UGC

How candidates can apply

The university directed prospective applicants to visit its admission portal through my.tasued.edu.ng and select the application option.

Candidates are required to:

Select undergraduate admission and begin the Post-UTME/Direct Entry application.

Enter their JAMB registration number.

Create an application account through the portal.

Make payment for the screening form.

Complete the online screening process.

Print their application and screening slips after submission.

The university said applicants’ biodata, JAMB subjects, UTME scores, and programme choices will be obtained from JAMB CAPS during the application process.

It also stated that candidates must use the integrated O’Level Verification System to confirm their results during registration.

Screening to be based on UTME and O’Level performance

TASFUED said candidates will be assessed through a point grading system based on their UTME scores and their grades in the five best relevant O’Level subjects for their chosen programmes.

The university advised applicants to check the JAMB brochure for the required O’Level subjects before applying.

Registration deadline

The online screening registration will run from Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to Friday, July 10, 2026.

The university advised candidates with complaints or inquiries to contact the admission office through its official channels.

OAU opens 2026 Post-UTME registration, sets guidelines

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) began its 2026 Post-UTME and Direct Entry screening registration for eligible admission seekers.

The university announced a N2,000 screening fee, eligibility requirements, application steps, and an August 14 deadline for candidates. The screening exercise is scheduled for September 1 to 5, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng