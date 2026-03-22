Nigerian private universities increasingly excelled in the global rankings due to enhanced infrastructure and investment

Top 10 Nigerian private universities showcase innovation and academic performance recognised internationally

AD Scientific Index 2026 highlighted Nigerian private universities' significant advancements in research and educational quality

The Nigerian education system is becoming more spacious for private universities to operate, and many of them can now strongly compete in innovation, research and academic performance.

This development is influenced by improved infrastructure, private investment, and deliberate focus on science and technology. Thus, some Nigerian private universities have started gaining recognition, both on the African and the world stage.

Top 10 private universities in Nigeria according to AD Scientific Index 2026 Photo Credit: @CUHEBRON

Source: Twitter

In the latest world ranking by the AD Scientific Index 2026, where universities are ranked based on citations, research impact, and H-index, many Nigerian private universities secured top positions in the ranking.

Below is a list of 10 private universities in Nigeria based on the AD Scientific Index 2026 global ranking:

Covenant University

This is a private university located in the Ota area of Ogun state, which was founded by Bishop David Oyedepo in 2002. Covenant University is owned by the Living Faith Church Worldwide and operates its campus in Canaanland.

The Covenant University is rated for its focus on leadership development, research and innovations. In the latest ranking, the institution was ranked 1,857 in the world, 36 in Africa and 3 in Nigeria.

Afe Babalola University (ABUAD)

This is another southwestern university located in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital, founded in 2009 by veteran lawyer, Aare Afe Babalola (SAN).

The university has consistently emphasised academic excellence and infrastructural development. It operates multiple colleges, including law, engineering and medicine.

In the latest ranking, ABUAD is ranked 2,631 in the world, 112 in Africa, and 18 in Nigeria. The ranking placed the institution among the top private varsities in the country.

Maryam Abacha, American University of Nigeria, Kano (MAAUN)

The private university is located in Kano and was established in 2021. It is focused on global-standard education with programmes in business, health, law and social sciences.

According to the AD Scientific Index 2026, MAAUN is ranked 2,948 in the global rating, 131 in Africa, and 19 in Nigeria. It is one of the fastest-rising private universities in the country.

Redeemer’s University

The Redeemer’s University is another private institution in Ede, in Osun state. It was established in 2005 by the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

The varsity is focused on research, most especially science and public health, and a well-structured academic environment. It is ranked 3,007 in the world, 136 in Africa, and 20 in Nigeria.

Bowen University

The university is located in Iwo, Osun state and was founded in 2001 by the Nigerian Baptist Convention. The varsity is a combination of academic learning with strong religious and moral values. It offers programmes across various disciplines.

Bowen University is ranked 3,070 globally, 140 in Africa, and 21 in Nigeria.

Bowen University, other top private universities in Nigeria Photo Credit: @bowenuniversity

Source: UGC

Landmark University

This is another private university located in the Omu-Aran area in Kwara state and was founded in 2011. It focused on Agriculture, science and technology. It focuses on food security and innovation in Nigeria.

The university is ranked 3,121 in the world, 143 in Africa, and 22 in Nigeria.

Babcock University

The university is located in Ilishan-Remo in Ogun state, and was established in 1959. It was a faith-based institution owned by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

Its programmes cut across law, medicine, and social sciences. It emphasises discipline and academic structure. It is ranked 3,605 globally, 180 in Africa, and 31 in Nigeria.

African University of Science and Technology (AUST)

African University of Science and Technology is located in the Nigerian capital and was founded in 2007. It focuses on postgraduate education in technology, science and engineering, and it has a strong research orientation.

The varsity is ranked 4,177 in the world, 205 in Africa, and 38 in Nigeria.

Bells University

This is a university of technology established in 2005. It is located in Ota, Ogun State. It focuses on engineering, environmental sciences and technology-driven programmes.

The Bells University of Technology is ranked 4,690 globally, 234 in Africa, and 46 in Nigeria.

Augustine University

This is a private university in Nigeria that made it to the global ranking. It is located in Ilara in Epe in Lagos and was established in 2015. Its programmes cut across management, sciences and humanities. It focuses on academic discipline and character development.

It is ranked 4,967 in the world, 258 in Africa, and 54 in Nigeria.

Courses approved by NUC for Nigerian universities

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NUC has approved 13 new degree programmes for Nigerian universities to start offering in the 2025/2026 academic session.

According to the commission, the development was to strengthen the academic relevance and ensure that higher institutions in Nigeria are aligned with global trends.

This came barely two months after the Ministry of Education announced the review of the primary and secondary education curriculum to reflect modern-day learning and skills.

Source: Legit.ng