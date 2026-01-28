A young man has taken to social media to share the message he got while trying to register for the JAMB examination

He attempted to get his profile code and sent a message to the recommended numbers but received an unexpected response

He shared the message he sent and the response he got on social media to get help in resolving the issue

As the registration for the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) begins, hundreds of individuals seeking admission into tertiary institutions are expected to register for the exam before its closing date.

JAMB had recently announced the start of the registration, which kicked off on the 26th of January and is expected to run for about a month, with the deadline fixed for 28th of February.

JAMB candidate struggles to get profile code for registration. Photo Source: Facebook/Jentro Sylvanus, The Guardian Nigeria

Source: Facebook

JAMB candidate struggles to get profile code

Details from a report by Punch News confirmed that the board also announced a specific price for the sale of its forms.

Amid this, a young individual who tried to register for the JAMB exam has taken to social media to share his frustration.

The individual, @Jentro Sylvanus, took to his page to share the message he received after attempting to get a PIN, which would enable him to register for the exam.

Man shares frustration after failing to register for JAMB. Photo Source: Facebook/Jentro Sylvanus

Source: Facebook

The report stated that for a candidate to generate a profile code, the person would send their NIN alongside the NIN number to 55019 or 66019, numbers provided by JAMB for profile code generation.

However, the above-named individual claimed he tried that but instead received a different message, which he shared online.

Man shares message he received

Taking to his Facebook page to speak about it, he wrote:

"This situation, what will I do?"

He shared this on his page while attaching a screenshot showing the message he received via SMS when he used the prompt.

As he said this, another individual in the comments shared that he had the same issue. The individual, Ayomide, wrote:

"Jeremiah Ayomide Akinbamini, I have the same issue. What can be done?"

He got a response from someone saying:

"Ayomide Richie, if you know the phone number of the lost profile code or JAMB registration, anytime the result is out you will go back to CBT to check it then."

Screenshot the post below:

Candidate shares frustration after failing to register for JAMB. Photo Source: Facebook/Jentro Sylvanus

Source: Facebook

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man, Tutor Doctor, shared his views on the JAMB, saying that while hard work is important to pass, grace and luck also play a big role in passing the important examination.

Man gains admission after four attempts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man, Musa Abdubaki Opepe, revealed how he sat for the JAMB four times before gaining admission into his dream course in a popular university.

He was only admitted on his fourth try, with a score of 296, to study medicine at the University of Maiduguri. He encouraged other JAMB candidates not to give up. The post of the individual got many people talking online after he shared it.

Source: Legit.ng