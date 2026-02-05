A 400-level Business Education student of Kwara State University died in a road accident while rushing to return for his final-year examination

Eyewitnesses said the student had been denied entry into the examination hall for failing to present his identity card

The Association of Business Educators of Nigeria at KWASU described the death as a painful loss to the department

A final year student of Kwara State University, Malete, has died in a road accident while attempting to return to the campus for his examination.

The deceased, Idris Aremu Agboluaje, was a 400-level student in the Department of Business Education.

As reported by the Guardian, accounts from eyewitnesses indicated that Agboluaje arrived late for his first semester final examination and was denied entry into the examination hall after failing to present his student identity card.

He was said to have left the venue in a bid to retrieve the document and return before the paper ended.

Witnesses said the student rode at high speed toward the school gate while trying to beat time. He was involved in a serious road accident along the route, which resulted in his death. The exact circumstances surrounding the crash were still unclear at the time of reporting.

The incident threw the Business Education department into mourning, as students and lecturers struggled to come to terms with the sudden loss.

Department mourns final year student

The Association of Business Educators of Nigeria, Kwara State University, Malete Chapter, confirmed Agboluaje’s death in a statement. The group described the incident as a painful blow to the department and the academic community.

“Our hearts go out to his parents, family members, friends and classmates during this difficult time,” the association said.

As of the time of filing this report, the management of Kwara State University had yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

University authorities were also yet to confirm whether any internal review would be conducted in response to the tragedy.

