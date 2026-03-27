ASUU Sets Four-Day Deadline for FG to Pay Newly Approved Lecturer Salaries
- ASUU has set a four-day ultimatum for the Federal Government to pay lecturers under the new salary structure
- President of the Union, Christopher Piwuna, warned of a strong union response if the government fails to comply
- The ultimatum was announced during a public lecture at Sa’adu Zungur University, Yuli Campus, Bauchi state
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The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has set a four-day deadline for the Federal Government to start paying university lecturers under a new salary structure.
ASUU President, Christopher Piwuna, announced the ultimatum on Thursday, March 27, during a public lecture at Sa’adu Zungur University, Yuli Campus, in Bauchi.
“We have issued a four-day ultimatum from today to the Federal Government to begin the payment of the newly approved salary structure. Failure to comply will attract a strong response from the union,” he warned.
According to Piwuna, the demand aims to improve lecturers’ welfare and tackle the ongoing challenges of low pay, which he described as a factor behind brain drain and falling standards in Nigeria’s universities.
He noted that, although previous agreements were made with the government, they were often only partially implemented, which further triggered repeated disputes and strikes.
Lecturers await salary increment after FG-ASUU pact
In a related development, Legit.ng reported that university lecturers across Nigeria remain anxious as the Federal Government delays payment of January salaries, despite signing a new ASUU agreement on January 14, 2026, replacing a 17-year-old pact.
The agreement includes a 40% salary increase, better funding, infrastructure upgrades, enhanced pensions, and a structured Earned Academic Allowance, but lecturers are reserving judgment until payments begin and implementation proves consistent.
Union leaders noted that the pact reflects collective negotiations and economic realities.
University of Ibadan publishes staff salaries
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan (UI) released a detailed report on the salary scales of its lecturers, librarians, readers, and professors to promote transparency and accountability.
The report, available on UI’s official website, outlines pay under the Consolidated University Academic Salary Structure (CONUASS), from Assistant Lecturers earning N794,260–N957,402 annually to Professors earning N2,485,099–N3,209,140 per year.
It also includes salaries for Lecturer II, Lecturer I, Senior Lecturers, and Readers, showing a structured progression that reflects academic rank and responsibility, while supporting a stable, competitive environment for teaching and research.
UNIPORT lecturer loan rejection causes outcry
In another development, Legit.ng reported that a University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) lecturer, Dr. Mazi Eze, expressed frustration online after a bank rejected his loan request. He cited his low monthly salary of ₦191,000 as the reason.
Dr. Eze, from the Department of English, explained that even when he reaches professorship in 6–8 years, his salary would still fall below ₦500,000. This further pointed to the height of financial challenges faced by lecturers in federal universities across the country.
According to him, many other lecturers across federal institutions like UNILAG and FUTO earn similar amounts,
Source: Legit.ng
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