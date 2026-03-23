Federal Polytechnic, Oko, has stopped lecturers from selling textbooks directly, moving all sales to the official bookshop

As gathered by Legit.ng, Rector Dr. Chioma Awuzie warned of disciplinary action for any lecturer caught bypassing the new rule

Students who praised the policy noted that it ends exploitation and ensures fairness in academic materials distribution

Students of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra state, have welcomed the institution’s decision to stop the direct sale of textbooks by lecturers.

Allegations had emerged that some lecturers extorted students, awarding higher marks to those who purchased their materials and leaving others at a disadvantage.

Relief at Fedpoly, Oko as rector ends forced textbook sales by lecturers. Photo: Mokwugo

Source: UGC

On Wednesday, March 18, the Rector, Dr. Chioma Irene Awuzie, announced the ban and warned that any lecturer caught selling textbooks directly to students would face disciplinary action.

She noted that the polytechnic bookshop is now the only approved channel for textbook sales.

The Rector announced during a courtesy visit from the Students Union Government (SUG) executive, led by President Comrade Anuluonye Ifechukwu Joseph.

She also abolished the appointment of Course Representatives for textbook sales, clarifying that only Class Reps are permitted, and warned that any student engaging in extortion will face disciplinary measures.

Some students of the polytechnic, who spoke with Legit.ng correspondent over the development eulogised the Rector's interest in their affairs.

Rector praised for protecting students’ interests

In an interview with Legit.ng correspondent on Thursday, March 19, the SUG president of the polytechnic, Comrade Anuluonye Ifechukwu, who is fondly called 'Ancestor' among the students, commended the Rector "for thinking and acting like a mother."

The SUG president said,

"What problem our amiable Rector cannot solve for students is what is not brought to her knowledge. Since she assumed office, there has never been any problem brought to her notice that has not been tackled with the needed urgency."

"We also commend her for her courage in banning the direct sale of academic materials to students. Only people who do not attend higher institutions will not understand what indigent students go through, because many lecturers make it compulsory that students must buy their textbooks. Those who do not buy such textbooks fail such courses after exams. This step by the Rector comes as a relief to all of us in this school."

Students celebrate Fedpoly, Oko rector’s move to ban direct sale of textbooks by lecturers. Photo: Frédéric Soltan / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Students laud rector for ending textbook exploitation

A student who gave her name as Anita, from the Department of Accountancy, also spoke with Legit.ng correspondent on the development.

In an exclusive interview, Anita praised the Rector, saying that the forceful sale and purchase of textbooks in higher institutions are major problems students contend with. She added that with the Rector's directive, students will heave a sigh of relief in one area of their academic pursuit.

Another student from the Department of Environmental Design, who pleaded anonymity for personal reasons, said that Dr. Awuzie has been part of the institution and understands all issues confronting students.

He said, "I'm not surprised by many innovative changes the Rector is introducing in the school. She has been part of the system over the years. She had a successful career here, from lecturer to director, now to rector. She understands everything about this institution. So, whenever she takes any positive decision, it does not surprise me."

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Source: Legit.ng