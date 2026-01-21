President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government has enforced major bans impacting education, finance, agriculture, and mining sectors

A seven-year moratorium halted the establishment of new federal universities, polytechnics, and colleges

The stricter rules, Legit.ng understands, are designed to enhance safety, promote local industries, and advance a cashless economy in Africa’s most populous nation

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu is at the helm of Nigeria, guiding a nation of over 200 million people.

Supporters say he is steering the country through challenging times.

Tinubu has consistently defended his administration’s economic policies, saying he has taken “tough” and “hard” decisions to prevent economic disaster and promote long-term growth, which at times includes issuing bans.

Legit.ng reports that when a government issues a ban, it formally prohibits specific activities, products, services, or, in extreme cases, individuals, within its jurisdiction to address security, economic, or social concerns. The immediate result is that the banned item or action becomes illegal, leading to enforcement actions, potential black markets, and significant shifts in market or social behaviours.

List of recent Tinubu's govt's bans

In this report, Legit.ng highlights the major initiatives the Tinubu-led federal government has recently blocked.

1) FG bans new federal institutions

In August 2025, the federal government announced a stop to the establishment of more federal universities, polytechnics and Colleges of Education.

The FG declared a seven-year moratorium on the establishment of new federal universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

Tunji Alausa, the minister of education, explained that access to tertiary education in Nigeria is no longer a major issue.

2) FG bans cash payments

In December 2025, it was announced that the federal government would implement a full cashless policy for revenue collection, effective January 1, 2026, banning cash payments.

The policy introduces a mandatory e-receipt system (FTeR) alongside a full-scale rollout of the Revenue Optimisation (RevOp) Platform.

A document released by the federal ministry of finance in Abuja showed that the RevOp, a unified digital ecosystem for monitoring, reconciling, and optimising government revenues, would apply to all FG agencies.

3) Nigeria bans raw shea exports

In August 2025, President Tinubu approved a 6-month temporary ban on the export of raw shea nuts to curb informal trade, boost local processing, protect and grow Nigeria’s shea industry.

The ban, which is with immediate effect, is subject to review on expiration and specifically aimed at boosting Nigeria’s shea value chain to generate around $300 million annually in the short term.

4) FG bans mining near bridges

Earlier in January, David Umahi, the minister of works, said that the federal government under President Tinubu had banned all forms of mining activities within a 10-kilometre radius of bridges across the country.

Umahi disclosed this to journalists during a press briefing in Enugu State after the inspection of some projects in the south-east, adding that the ban was a directive, aligned with decisions of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), aimed at strengthening the structural integrity of bridges and ensuring road safety nationwide.

Per Guardian, the minister warned the public to abide by this directive, adding that the government will deploy patrol boats to enforce the ban around bridge corridors and will also provide two vehicles to the police for highway monitoring.

