UTME registration for 2026 was scheduled to close on 28 February, and candidates have been warned against waiting until the final days

The examination body maintained that there would be no deadline extensions as JAMB is operating within a tight timeline

Practical issues such as e-PIN deadlines, biometric failures, NIN delays, and centre capacity were identified as key risks of late registration

Candidates preparing for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination are being urged not to delay registration until the final days, as the official window draws closer to closure.

While many applicants assume there is little risk in waiting, experience from previous years suggests that late registration often comes with avoidable setbacks.

The examination body, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, opened registration on 26 January 2026 and fixed 28 February 2026 as the closing date. Although extensions have occurred in the past, the board has repeatedly warned that deadlines should be taken seriously and that adjustments are only considered when major technical failures occur.

In fact, in a previous report by Legit.ng, JAMB made it clear that the board would not be extending this year's deadline despite low turnout nationwide, as only a little over 1.5 million candidates have successfully registered.

Why UTME candidates should register early

As the deadline approaches, registration centres typically experience heavy traffic. Long queues, system slowdowns, and early closures become common.

Candidates who arrive late often rush through the process under pressure, increasing the likelihood of errors such as incorrect names, unclear passport photographs, or wrong contact details.

These mistakes can later complicate examination and admission processes.

5 major risks tied to late registration

Several practical issues make postponement risky. Below are key reasons candidates are advised to complete registration early, with brief explanations for each.

1. E-PIN availability:

Before registration can be completed, candidates must obtain an electronic personal identification number. Sales of the e-PIN usually end about two days before the final registration date. Candidates who delay may find themselves unable to proceed even if the portal remains open.

2. Direct Entry differences

Direct Entry candidates follow a separate registration process designed to reduce congestion and allow closer scrutiny of academic credentials. Registration is handled at zonal and state offices, unlike UTME candidates who use approved centres. Late arrival can lead to missed opportunities due to limited processing capacity.

3. Biometric capture challenges

Fingerprint scanners sometimes fail under heavy use. When biometric data cannot be captured properly, the candidate is disqualified from participating in the examination. Early registration reduces exposure to such technical issues.

4. NIN synchronisation delays

Linking the National Identification Number (NIN) to the registration portal can take time. Candidates who encounter delays close to the deadline may lose their chance to register entirely.

5. Centre capacity limits

Registration centres have fixed capacity. Late applicants may be reassigned to distant locations if their preferred centres are filled, creating additional logistical stress.

JAMB: Important things candidates must get ready

