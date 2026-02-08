Over the past twelve years, JAMB had celebrated outstanding UTME performances, with top scorers becoming symbols of academic excellence across Nigeria

In 2025, however, the examination cycle was overshadowed by controversy, as mass failure and technical glitches sparked widespread dissatisfaction among candidates

The board’s admission of errors and the rescheduling of nearly 380,000 candidates marked a sharp contrast to the inspiring achievements of past UTME champions

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has long celebrated excellence in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

For twelve years, top scorers have set remarkable standards, inspiring students nationwide.

According to Tribune, the 2025 UTME cycle has been overshadowed by controversy, with mass failure and technical glitches sparking widespread dissatisfaction.

Tribune Online reported that JAMB admitted to errors in the examination process. On May 14, 2025, Registrar Prof. Ishaq Oloyede expressed regret, saying, “What should have been a moment of joy has changed due to one or two errors.” The board confirmed that 379,997 candidates would retake the exam due to non-compliance at certain centres.

With over 1.5 million candidates scoring below 200 marks and only 0.63% achieving 300 and above, the development has triggered threats of legal action.

Against this backdrop, here is a look back at the outstanding UTME achievers who defined academic excellence in previous years.

2024 UTME Top Scorers

• Olowu Joseph Oluwasijibomi – Score: 367

• Alayande David – Score: 367

• Orukpe Joel Ehijele – Score: 367

2023 UTME Top Scorer

• Umeh Kamsiyochukwu Nkechinyere – Score: 360

2022 UTME Top Scorer

• Adebayo Eyimofe Oluwatofunmi – Score: 362

2021 UTME Top Scorer

• Monwuba Chibuzo Chibuikem – Score: 358

2020 UTME Top Scorer

• Maduafokwa Egoagwuagwu Agnes – Score: 365

2019 UTME Top Scorer

• Ezeunala Ekene Franklin – Score: 347

2018 UTME Top Scorer

• Galadima Israel Zakari – Score: 364

2017 UTME Top Scorer

• Akingbulugbe Precious Ayomide – Score: 353

2016 UTME Top Scorers

• Akenbor Adesuwa Osarugue – Score: 359

• Anonye Victory Emenike – Score: 359

2015 UTME Top Scorer

• Ilukwe Lottachukwu Geraldine – Score: 332

2014 UTME Top Scorer

• Onomejoh Princewill – Score: 299

2013 UTME Top Scorer

• Olise Israel Chukwunalu – Score: 299

While the 2025 UTME cycle has been marked by setbacks and controversy, the legacy of past top scorers remains a beacon of hope.

Their achievements continue to inspire students across Nigeria, reminding candidates that excellence is possible even in challenging circumstances.

JAMB Registrar Prof. Ishaq Oloyede admitted errors in the 2025 UTME, sparking dissatisfaction among candidates and stakeholders. Photo credit: UTmENigeria/x

