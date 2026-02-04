The National Examinations Council ( NECO ) reports malpractice in the 2025 SSCE, involving centres across three northern states

Over 73,000 candidates achieved five credits, including English, in the 2025 SSCE results

Five supervisors implicated in malpractice are recommended for blacklisting by NECO

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Minna, Niger State - The National Examinations Council (NECO) said three states were implicated in whole-centre malpractice during the 2025 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

The 2025 internal SSCE was held from Monday, June 16, 2025, to Friday, July 25, 2025.

The Registrar, Prof Dantani Wushishi, said the affected centres were in three northern states: two in Niger, one in Kano, and one in Yobe.

Prof Wushishi stated that the council had recommended the derecognition of the centres involved.

As reported by The Punch, he made this known on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, during a press conference to announce the release of the results.

Speaking further, he said five supervisors were recommended for blacklisting for aiding and abetting examination malpractice.

The NECO boss explained that the affected supervisors are two from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), one each from Kano, Adamawa, and Ondo states.

He disclosed that 73,167 candidates (78.32 per cent) scored five credits and above, including English, out of 93,425 who sat for the paper.

Wushishi added in Mathematics, 85,256 candidates (91.35 per cent) scored five credits and above out of 93,330 who sat for the paper.

“The examination was conducted for candidates seeking to acquire the requisite qualifications for admission into universities and other higher institutions, both locally and abroad.

“It presents a second chance or opportunity for candidates to make up for their deficiencies.”

NECO releases 2025 SSCE external results

The National Examinations Council (NECO) released the 2025 SSCE External results on February 3, 2026.

The NECO Registrar, Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, announced the release of the results at 10:45 a.m.

Private candidates primarily take the SSCE external exam for certification outside regular schools.

Read more stories on NECO:

NECO releases 2025 SSCE results

Legit.ng earlier reported that NECO released the 2025 SSCE internal results, revealing that over 818,000 candidates earned five credits, including Mathematics and English.

The Council reported a significant drop in examination malpractice cases, with a 61.58% reduction compared to the previous year.

NECO also confirmed its transition to computer-based testing and a streamlined curriculum featuring 38 subjects.

Source: Legit.ng