The JAMB warns candidates that false information may jeopardise their admission for the 2026 UTME

Candidates face up to three years’ suspension for registration infractions, says JAMB Registrar Ishaq Oloyede

New attestation clause aims to ensure truthful submission of academic credentials in the UTME process

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said false information may cause candidates registering for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to lose their admission.

Legit.ng reports that JAMB fixed January 26, 2026, to February 28, 2026, for this year's UTME registration nationwide.

The examination body warned the 2026 UTME candidates that any breach could lead to severe sanctions.

The JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, said registration infractions constitute serious offences.

Oloyede said that candidates found guilty of false information could be barred from sitting the UTME for up to three years.

As reported by Daily Trust, Oloyede stated this according to details contained in JAMB’s weekly bulletin released on Monday, February 9, 2026.

“Registration infraction is a serious offence.”

The JAMB boss added that the names of defaulters could be published in national newspapers and circulated to other public examination bodies.

He explained that the attestation/declaration requires applicants to provide truthful and accurate information in their forms and supporting documents.

“Any attempt to falsify data will attract appropriate sanctions.”

He further disclosed that JAMB incorporated the attestation clause into the registration process following lessons learned from previous legal disputes involving candidates.

According to Oloyede, the clause serves as a formal verification mechanism to confirm the authenticity of UTME candidates’ academic credentials and other information submitted during registration.

Oloyede warned that submitting fictitious details could jeopardise UTME candidates' chances of securing admission into tertiary institutions.

2026 UTME: JAMB cancels special registration for albinism

Recall that JAMB cancelled special registration for albinism in the 2026 UTME due to misuse.

The examination body said over 7,000 candidates falsely claimed to be albinos last year, prompting this decision.

JAMB also urged faith-based institutions to clearly state their religious status from the outset.

