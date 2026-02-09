Nigerians looking to study for their PhD in UK will enjoy higher stipends from October 1, 2026

The UKRI said it will raise the minimum PhD stipend, delivering another above-inflation increase for doctoral students

PhD candidates based in London will receive a higher minimum stipend, reflecting increased housing, transport and living costs in the capital

UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) has announced an increase in the minimum stipend for PhD students for the next academic year, delivering another above-inflation rise from October 1, 2026.

Under the new rates, the minimum annual stipend will rise to £21,805, up from £20,780, benefiting thousands of doctoral candidates across universities and research institutions in the United Kingdom.

Why the new rates

At current exchange rates, the figure is equivalent to about N40 million, offering relief to international students, including Nigerians, facing rising living costs.

For PhD students based in London, where expenses are significantly higher, the minimum stipend will also increase from £22,780.

The London allowance is designed to help offset higher housing, transport and general living costs compared with other parts of the country.

The adjustment follows UKRI’s annual review of doctoral funding, which aims to protect postgraduate researchers from the impact of inflation and sustained cost-of-living pressures.

In recent years, students and academic unions have repeatedly warned that many PhD candidates struggle to meet basic expenses such as rent, utilities and research-related costs.

UKRI stipend rates are widely used as a benchmark across UK universities, including for students funded by institutions, charities and external sponsors.

As a result, the latest increase is expected to influence funding levels across a broad range of doctoral programmes.

While the move has been welcomed across the academic community, some student groups argue that stipends still fall short of the real cost of living, particularly in major cities such as London, Oxford, Cambridge and Manchester.

Why the new minimum amount is important?

Campaigners continue to push for larger increases and additional benefits, including paid parental leave, improved mental health support and better working conditions.

Despite ongoing concerns, the latest revision represents one of the strongest annual increases in recent years and signals UKRI’s continued commitment to supporting early-career researchers.

For Nigerian and other international students, the higher stipend is seen as a positive step toward making doctoral study in the UK more financially sustainable.

