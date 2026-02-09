The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned candidates that registration for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination will close on Thursday, February 26, 2026

The Board stressed that no extension would be granted, urging candidates to complete their registration without delay

JAMB raised concerns over low turnout at centres and cautioned against last-minute rushes and misleading advice from examination cheats

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced that the ongoing registration for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) would close in 17 days, on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

The Board stressed that there would be no extension under any circumstances.

JAMB warns UTME registration deadline approaches with no extension. Photo credit: JAMB Nigeria/x

Source: Twitter

Low turnout at centres

In its weekly bulletin released on Monday, JAMB expressed concern over the low turnout of candidates at many accredited centres nationwide.

Despite registration having commenced on January 26, 2026, the Board noted that many candidates were yet to complete the process.

Warning against last-minute rush

JAMB cautioned against the recurring practice of candidates waiting until the final days of registration before demanding an extension.

“This recurring pattern, where candidates deliberately wait until the last minute and subsequently agitate for an extension, will not be entertained,” the Board stated.

Allegations of misleading advice

The examination body accused examination cheats and individuals posing as tutorial centre operators of deliberately misleading candidates to delay registration. According to JAMB, such tactics were aimed at forcing an extension, thereby creating opportunities for malpractice.

“JAMB is fully aware of these deliberate tactics and has factored them into its planning. There will be no extension of the registration period,” the Board said.

The Board disclosed that about one million candidates had already indicated interest in the examination, with many others having procured their ePINs. It urged them to complete registration promptly to avoid missing out.

Operational calendar constraints

JAMB explained that extending the registration period would be impracticable, as its operational calendar was closely aligned with those of other examination bodies.

“Any extension would disrupt this coordinated schedule and encroach on timelines already allocated to other national examinations,” the Board noted.

The Board advised candidates to register early, avoid last-minute rushes, and ignore any claims suggesting that the registration deadline would be extended.

JAMB urges early UTME registration to avoid last‑minute rush. Photo credit: JAMB Nigeria/x

Source: UGC

List of mobile apps one can use to prepare for UTME

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has long been a hurdle for many Nigerian students.

Weak academic foundations, computer illiteracy, complex syllabi, exam anxiety, and poor time management have all contributed to the struggle.

In response, EdTech apps have emerged as digital tutors, offering practical solutions to help students prepare more effectively and boost their confidence.

Source: Legit.ng