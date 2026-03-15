The rising cost of accommodation has forced many 9–5 workers in Lagos to leave the state for affordable options

Lagos faces an estimated 3.396 million housing deficit, allowing landlords and agents to arbitrarily increase rent

Suburban locations within Lagos and border communities in Ogun State are some of the major affordable options

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Thousands of people move into Lagos daily in search of economic opportunities, but the state’s rapid population growth has intensified pressure on housing and infrastructure.

One of the biggest challenges facing residents is accommodation. Lagos currently has a housing deficit estimated at about 3.396 million units as of 2025, a shortage that has given landlords and agents significant leverage to increase rent.

In recent years, the cost of renting apartments has surged across many parts of the city, pushing thousands of corporate workers and salary earners out of areas that were once considered affordable.

Housing crisis in Lagos is forcing many 9-5 workers to relocating to places with cheaper accommodation. Photo: Rawpixel, Peeterv.

Source: Getty Images

As a result, many residents now choose to live on the outskirts of Lagos or in neighbouring Ogun State communities where rents are significantly lower, despite the longer commute to work.

Below are some of the areas attracting Lagos workers seeking cheaper accommodation:

1. Ikorodu

Located in the north-eastern part of Lagos near the lagoon, Ikorodu has become one of the most popular relocation hubs for workers looking for affordable housing.

The town remains relatively cheaper compared to several mainland and island locations. A mini flat in Ikorodu costs about N500,000 annually, while a two-bedroom apartment averages around N850,000.

The availability of BRT buses and water transportation linking the area to Victoria Island, Ikoyi and Lekki has made commuting easier for workers.

2. Epe

Epe has gained attention as development expands along the Lekki-Epe corridor.

Housing costs remain considerably lower than in nearby Ajah or Lekki. Depending on the location and finishing, a mini flat may cost between N400,000 and N600,000 per year.

Improved road networks and increasing commercial activities in the corridor are gradually attracting more residents, even though it’s also in the outskirts of the state.

3. Ibeju-Lekki

Ibeju-Lekki is also emerging as a destination for workers searching for relatively affordable housing within Lagos, especially those working in Lekki Phase 1 and Ikoyi.

Major infrastructure projects in the area, including the Dangote Refinery, the Lekki Free Trade Zone and the Deep Sea Port, have driven rapid development.

Although property prices are gradually rising, several communities in the area still offer cheaper housing compared with Victoria Island, Ikoyi and Lekki Phase 1.

3. Magboro

Magboro, situated along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State, has become a preferred location for workers employed in Ikeja, Berger and other parts of mainland Lagos.

There are more affordable houses in Magboro than in the aforementioned areas of the mainland. Mini flats typically rent for between N450,000 and N600,000 while two-bedroom apartments range from about N600,000 to N1,000,000 annually. Residents say prices are going up due to the influx 9-5 workers who are relocating from Lagos.

Its proximity to the Berger axis makes daily commuting relatively manageable for many residents. Even people who work on the Island get direct buses and cars to Lekki and VI.

4. Mowe and Ibafo

Mowe and Ibafo are farther into Ogun State than Arepo and Magboro, but despite the longer distance from Lagos and their poor road networks, the communities are receiving more visitors from Lagos.

Located along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State, Ibafo and Mowe have attracted many young professionals and families who work in Lagos but seek cheaper accommodation.

While traffic congestion along the expressway can make commuting stressful, coupled with the high cost of boarding bikes into the communities, many residents say the significantly lower rents make the trade-off worthwhile.\

Mini flats and two-bedroom flats with modern facilities go for an average of N450,000 and N700,000, respectively, in Mowe and Ibafo.

As rent continues to climb in Lagos, more workers are expanding their housing search to suburban communities and neighbouring Ogun State towns.

Border communities in Ogun State are becoming popular residential options for 9-5 workers in Lagos. Photo: Booblgum.

Source: Getty Images

What attracts young professionals to these areas - Agent

A real estate agent, Toyin Olusegun, tolditsthat one of the major attractions of former Lagos residents to semi-rural communities in Ogun state is cheap rent. However, he noted that other factors include serenity and stable electricity.

“There are many estates in Magboro, Ibafo and Mowe with over 15 hours of electricity supply,” he said.

He further explained that some young professionals are also buying land in these communities as land has become extremely scarce and expensive in Lagos.

Lagos resident cries out over extremely high rent

Legit.ng earlier reported a viral video on social media in which a lady who was house-hunting in Lagos cried out over an apartment an agent showed her for N1 million as rent.

She lamented over the high cost of renting the apartment despite its deplorable state and the bad road to the area.

The lady, who shared the video of a seemingly dilapidated apartment, said she was taken aback by the N1 million rent demanded for the property.

Source: Legit.ng