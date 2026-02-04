Federal University Kashere has appointed Prof. Muhammad Inuwa Ja’afaru as its new substantive vice-chancellor after a competitive selection process

Ja’afaru defeated 19 other candidates and will succeed Prof. Umaru A. Pate, whose tenure ends on February 11, 2026

The new VC is a Professor of Environmental Microbiology at Modibbo Adama University, Yola, and has previously served as Deputy VC (Admin) and Acting VC

Gombe state - Federal University Kashere (FUK), located in Gombe state, has appointed a new Vice-Chancellor ahead of the end of Professor Umaru A. Pate’s tenure.

The appointment was confirmed on Tuesday by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Professor Williams O. Aderounmu, following interviews held at the council chamber.

Federal University Kashere has appointed Prof. Muhammad Inuwa Ja’afaru as its new substantive vice-chancellor after a competitive selection process. Photo: fukashere.edu.ng

The university announced that Professor Muhammad Inuwa Ja’afaru has emerged as the fourth substantive Vice-Chancellor of the institution after a competitive selection process.

New VC defeated 19 others

According to the governing council, Prof. Ja’afaru defeated 19 other candidates, scoring the highest overall during the screening process.

As reported by Daily Trust, Aderounmu said the decision was based on merit, stressing that the selection process was rigorous and transparent.

He explained that Ja’afaru’s appointment will take effect as he prepares to replace Professor Pate, whose tenure ends on February 11, 2026.

Who is Prof Muhammad Inuwa Ja’afaru?

The new vice-chancellor is a Professor of Environmental Microbiology in the Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Life Sciences, at the Modibbo Adama University (MAU), Yola, Adamawa state.

Before he emerged as the new FUK VC, Ja’afaru served as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) at MAU, where he oversaw key administrative responsibilities in the institution.

Ja’afaru was also appointed as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Modibbo Adama University in June 2024, after the tenure of the then VC ended.

He held the position briefly until July 2024, when he handed over to Professor Ibrahim Umar, who later assumed office as the 9th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the university.

Sources within the university community described the new VC as a seasoned administrator, noting that he gained recognition for his leadership role during transition periods.

The appointment comes at a time when Nigerian universities are facing increased calls for stronger administration, improved academic standards and better staff welfare.

