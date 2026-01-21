Former Kano Deputy Governor advocates Islamic values to tackle Nigeria's diversity challenges

Professor Hafiz Abubakar highlights Prophet Muhammad's approach to creating harmony in diverse societies

He said Islamic principles are a roadmap for equity and justice in Nigeria

Kano State - Professor Hafiz Abubakar, a former Deputy Governor of Kano State, has stated that Islamic values of justice, equity, and inclusiveness can help address Nigeria’s challenges of diversity, nationhood, and peaceful coexistence.

Abubakar said Islamic principles provide a vital roadmap for addressing Nigeria’s pressing challenges.

He said Nigeria’s struggle to live harmoniously as a plural society echoes lessons from early Islamic history.

As reported by Daily Trust, he stated this while declaring the third International Islamic Conference open in Kano on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

He recalled how Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) organized the diverse community of Medina into a society built on fairness and mutual respect.

Prof Abubakar argued that Islam’s emphasis on justice and equity can help Nigeria overcome divisions rooted in religion and ethnicity.

Abubakar, who is also the Chairman of the Northwest University Governing Council, said:

“Our prophet in Medina came and met a diverse society. He organized it in such a manner that everybody lived in peace, feeling well-treated and included. That is what Nigeria is looking forward to.”

Speaking further, he said broader participation would ensure that Islamic scholarship contributes directly to national healing and reform.

“We must see Islam in its true perspective, not the concocted perspective.”

According to Abubakar, applying Islamic principles to governance and social relations would heal Nigeria's divide

“Deepen our collective understanding, strengthen peaceful existence, and reaffirm the role of Islamic scholarship in addressing the pressing challenges of our time.”

