Ogun governor Dapo Abiodun has ordered all foreign nationals in the state to undergo compulsory registration with the Nigeria Immigration Service

He also directed security agencies to dismantle criminal enclaves, regulate scavengers, and establish a new border Forward Operating Base

The governor warned that landlords found harbouring criminals will face legal sanctions

Ogun -The Ogun state Government has directed all foreign nationals residing within the state to present themselves for proper documentation by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) as part of efforts to tighten internal security.

Governor Dapo Abiodun issued the directive on Monday, November 24, during a press briefing following a security meeting held with heads of security agencies at his Iperu residence.

Ogun state governor Dapo Abiodun announces compulsory registration of foreign nationals amid security reforms. Photo credit: @DapoAbiodun

Source: Twitter

Abiodun emphasised that meaningful economic development cannot thrive amid insecurity and stressed the need for strict regulation of non-Nigerians living within the state.

He said:

“All foreign nationals within the state must be properly documented in accordance with security protocols and immigration regulations.”

Gov. Abiodun directs security to flush out criminals

The governor also ordered security agencies to identify and flush out criminal hideouts within forests and government reserves.

He added that the operations of scavengers across the state would be strictly regulated to stop criminal infiltration and illegal practices carried out under the guise of scrap collection.

Governor Abiodun further announced plans to establish a Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Ilara, a strategic border community in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area, to tighten border security against cross-border crimes.

He said that known flashpoint areas, such as the Zaga Enclave in Ijebu-Ode, would be dismantled and taken over by the government to avert their continued use for illicit activities.

Ogun governor warns landlord

The governor warned that landlords or individuals who harbour criminals would face prosecution under state laws.

The governor commended hunters’ associations for partnering with formal security forces and disclosed that meetings with non-indigene communities would soon be held to strengthen mutual understanding and enhance community-based intelligence gathering.

Abiodun reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to maintaining peace and ensuring the safety of lives and property in Ogun State.

He stated:

“As the industrial capital and gateway to the financial hub of Nigeria, Ogun must remain proactive. The best time to prepare for war is during peace. There cannot be economic development in an atmosphere of insecurity.”

Ogun state governor Dapo Abiodun has directed all foreign nationals to register with the Nigeria Immigration Service amid rising security concerns. Photo credit: @DapoAbiodun

Source: Twitter

He expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for what he described as quality leadership and stabilising economic reforms.

Governor Abiodun appoints 1,200 political aides

Lehit.ng earlier reported that Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has made fresh political appointments two years into his second term in office.

Governor Abiodun announced the appointment of 1,200 political assistants across the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

The governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, explained the job description of the new political appointees.

Southwest governors meet in Ibadan after Kwara church attack

Six southwest governors have converged in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, for a closed-door meeting.

The meeting comes amid rising insecurity across the country, especially the attack on Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruke, Ekiti local government area of Kwara state.

Lagos state governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s media adviser, Gboyega Akosile, shared more details about the closed-door meeting in Ibadan.

Source: Legit.ng