The federal government has announced a monthly stipend of N45,000 for students enrolled in technical colleges across the country

The FG said the move is aimed at revitalising Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET)

Legit.ng gathered that the new policy aims to fast-track the development of the TVET sector and expand enrollment at the sub-tertiary level

FCT, Abuja - In a bid to fast-track the development of technical education and expand student enrollment at the sub-tertiary level, the Bola Tinubu administration has announced a monthly stipend of N45,000 to students of technical colleges across the country.

As shared on Wednesday, May 28, by Dada Olusegun, Tinubu’s special assistant on social media, the initiative is coordinated by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

Olusegun wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

“This initiative forms part of the effort of President @officialABAT administration to revamp TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training across Nigeria in order to equip the country’s youth with practical skills that address unemployment and drive economic growth.”

The Cable quoted Idris Bugaje, the NBTE executive secretary, as confirming the development on Wednesday, May 28, during an interaction with journalists.

Bugaje said the new policy aimed to fast-track the development of the TVET sector and expand enrollment at the sub-tertiary level, adding that, beyond the monthly stipend, the government would also cover teaching fees and pay industry-based supervisors (known as “master class” instructors) where students undertake industrial attachments and finance the cost of skill certification.

He said:

“The N45,000 is not a loan, but a grant. Students who enjoy this are not going to pay back. We want to encourage more people to enrol in technical education."

Stipends for technical students: Nigerians react

Meanwhile, Nigerians on X are reacting. Legit.ng captured some comments below:

@katolafestus3 wrote:

"Nigerians wins again God bless our dear president."

Ibraheem Balogun commented:

"God bless PBAT. History will be kind to him."

@Bmox22 said:

"Good one, God bless Nigeria."

@olamijuwon1007 wrote:

"This is commendable."

Why are Technical colleges important?

Technical colleges are crucial in Nigeria for their role in addressing skills gaps, boosting economic diversification, and fostering innovation and technological advancement. They equip individuals with practical, industry-relevant skills, reducing unemployment and preparing graduates for a wide range of jobs. Furthermore, they support the development of human capital for emerging sectors, like renewable energy and digital technology, driving economic transformation.

