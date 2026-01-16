The Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education announced the start of e-registration for the 2026 Universal Basic Education test

The Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education announced that e-registration for the 2026 Universal Basic Education by Continuous Assessment Scores and Placement Test would run from January 26 to April 30, 2026.

According to a circular issued on January 13 by the Registrar of the Lagos State Examinations Board, Mr Orunsolu Adebayo, registration for pupils in public primary schools was declared free, PUNCH reported.

However, pupils in approved private schools were required to pay N5,000 per candidate through the Lagos State Central Billing System.

Adebayo explained that only Primary Six pupils in public and approved private schools across the state were eligible to participate in the exercise. He stressed that the newly issued School Code was compulsory for all participating schools. He urged school authorities to adhere strictly to the registration timeline and ensure that parents and guardians were adequately informed.

Online and offline registration process

The circular stated:

“Public primary schools are required to download the Offline Data Capturing Application from https://examsboard.lagosstate.gov.ng for registration purposes, while approved private schools must access the Board’s portal via https://pay.examboard.com.ng to complete payment and registration.”

The registrar assured stakeholders that measures had been put in place to ensure a smooth, efficient, and hitch-free registration process. He reaffirmed the Board’s commitment to ensuring that no eligible child was left out of the exercise.

About Lagos state

Lagos State is Nigeria’s smallest state by landmass but the most populous, serving as the country’s economic hub and cultural centre.

Lagos State, located in the South-West geopolitical zone of Nigeria, was created on May 27, 1967. Its capital is Ikeja, while Lagos city remains the largest urban area and Africa’s most populous city.

Bordered by Ogun State to the north and east, the Republic of Benin to the west, and the Bight of Benin to the south, Lagos covers about 3,577 km². Despite its size, it is home to over 13 million residents by official estimates, with some figures suggesting more than 20 million.

Known as the “Centre of Excellence,” Lagos is Nigeria’s commercial powerhouse, hosting major industries, financial institutions, and the busiest seaport. It is also rich in culture, with diverse ethnic groups, vibrant arts, and entertainment scenes.

Lagos remains central to Nigeria’s growth, blending tradition with modern urban dynamism.

UNILAG 56th convocation: 617 first-class graduates

Legit.ng earlier reported that Umeozor Benedict, a student of the Department of Business Administration, has emerged as the overall best graduating student at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Lagos State.

Umeozor attained a perfect Cumulative Grade Point Average of 5.0 from the Faculty of Management Sciences. The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, said 617 of 10,584 undergraduate students will graduate with First Class degrees.

The figure represents 5.8 per cent of the total undergraduate graduating population. Ogunsola said the institution’s 56th convocation ceremonies are scheduled to run from January 20 to 22 at various venues within the Akoka campus.

