A lady has advised remote job seekers to always secure a signed contract and shared her unpleasant experience

She had got her first virtual assistant job online with a $30 (over N49k) per hour salary and was excited

However, weeks into the new job, she shared something awkward that transpired, which made her realise it was a fake work

Favour Ehizibue, a young lady, has recounted how she found out her first virtual assistant job was fake.

Favour said she had seen a job opening for an admin assistant role in a real estate company and took a chance on it.

Favour said she was interviewed and officially hired with a $30 (over N49k) per hour contract.

Favour, who was excited about the job, recalled that she and other recruits were added to a Telegram group for training. Favour's said in a TikTok video:

"I got scammed on my first remote VA job, and honestly, it was tough. I saw a job posting for an admin assistant role with a real estate company. It looked perfect and I thought this is my chance.

"After the interview, they did some basic checks and I was officially hired on a $30 per hour contract.

"I was so excited. right away, they added us to a Telegram group for training and that was when things started feeling off..."

Remote job turns scam

On how she figured out it was a scam, Favour said she got hired without a signed contract and recalled how things went South after more than three weeks on the job.

"...The workload was intense and the boss was really strict. She called out mistakes publicly in the group and it made everyone uncomfortable. By the fourth week, I made a small error, worked hard to fix it and then out of nowhere I got kicked out of the group.

"No warning, no explanation, no payment, nothing. When I tried reaching out, they just ignored me. That was when I realised that my contract had never been signed. I have been working for free the whole time, trusting too easily."

She advised people, saying:

"Lesson learnt. Always secure a signed contract, ask questions and keep an eye out for any red flags. It is easy to get excited and jumping but protecting yourself is crucial..."

Remote job scam victim's experience below:

Remote job scam story sparks comments

portable_iy said:

"Please share the name of the company so people don't fall victim."

CHISOM MARYANN 🪀🪀 said:

"Sorry about this dear… thank God you are here now 😁😁 Instagram can be a handful."

CREATIXX DIGITAL said:

"Exactly, that was how someone wanted to use me but Insisted on signing a contract first and that was the end, I didn't hear from him again."

Trizzy🤎 said:

"Anything that goes to telegram don't try."

Ezinne Onyekere said:

"You see $30 per hour for a remote job and fear no catch."

Akanma Iro said:

"That asking questions is very important! That’s how I nearly fell for it. I asked for my contract, they sent it 3 days after and my job description was different from what I applied for."

V3N0M013 said:

"Telegram group 😂😂😂!!!! Should be enough red flag for you. Professional only use slack."

