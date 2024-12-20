FUTO Student Makes History in School, Graduates With First Class Degree
- A Nigerian man has successfully graduated from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO)
- He shared photos on X to celebrate his achievement and to narrate the difficulties he passed through in school
- Chinedu Eneh said he made history as the first-ever director of socials in FUTO to graduate with a 1st class
A man has come online to celebrate his graduation from the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO).
Chinedu Eneh made a post on X after graduating with a degree in biotechnology.
He is happy that he graduated with a first-class honours degree.
In his post, Chinedu narrated that he was the lodge cleaner when he was in school.
He said:
"From a Lodge Cleaner to a First Class Graduate. On December 6th, I graduated with 1st Class Honors in Biotechnology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). In the process, I made history as the first-ever Director of Socials in FUTO to graduate with a 1st Class.
"This milestone wasn’t an easy feat. My journey started with humble beginnings—surviving on campus meant taking on several menial jobs. Even with these challenges, I didn’t let my circumstances define me. I pursued excellence in both academics and leadership, serving in various roles.
"In my final year, I hosted a webinar titled "Balancing Your Social Life and Academics", with over 2,000 registered students. Through this initiative, I inspired others to push beyond limits, and many improved their CGPAs as a result."
See his post below:
