A Nigerian man has successfully graduated from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO)

He shared photos on X to celebrate his achievement and to narrate the difficulties he passed through in school

Chinedu Eneh said he made history as the first-ever director of socials in FUTO to graduate with a 1st class

A man has come online to celebrate his graduation from the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO).

Chinedu Eneh made a post on X after graduating with a degree in biotechnology.

Chinedu said he made history in FUTO. Photo credit: X/Chinedu Eneh.

He is happy that he graduated with a first-class honours degree.

Chinedu revealed that he made history as the first-ever director of socials in FUTO to graduate with a 1st class.

In his post, Chinedu narrated that he was the lodge cleaner when he was in school.

He said:

"From a Lodge Cleaner to a First Class Graduate. On December 6th, I graduated with 1st Class Honors in Biotechnology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). In the process, I made history as the first-ever Director of Socials in FUTO to graduate with a 1st Class.

"This milestone wasn’t an easy feat. My journey started with humble beginnings—surviving on campus meant taking on several menial jobs. Even with these challenges, I didn’t let my circumstances define me. I pursued excellence in both academics and leadership, serving in various roles.

"In my final year, I hosted a webinar titled "Balancing Your Social Life and Academics", with over 2,000 registered students. Through this initiative, I inspired others to push beyond limits, and many improved their CGPAs as a result."

See his post below:

Reactions as student graduates with first class

@horaytiomusic said:

"Congratulations. Wishing you the very best."

@IfyachuaguB said:

"Congratulations and more wins."

@Preshi_official said:

"Work hard play hard. Congratulations!"

@Alkenekunmi said:

"Congratulations Chief. The only way from here, is up."

