The Concerned Northern Elders Forum has reacted to the Northern Elders Forum's attack on the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS)

The group criticised the NEF's recent statements against the activities and operations of the FIRS following Presidnet Bola Ahmed Tinubu's reforms

The elders commended President Tinubu for choosing courage over convenience by pursuing reforms after inheriting a weakened economy

FCT, Abuja - The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has been slammed over its recent statement regarding the activities of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The Concerned Northern Elders Forum described the group’s position as a misrepresentation of the true aspirations of the North.

The group warned that silence in the face of what it described as calculated distortion would amount to complicity.

The elders said NEF’s position against the FIRS, its Executive Chairman, and the economic reform agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu neither reflects the collective conscience of Northern elders nor aligns with the progressive expectations of the region.

This was contained in a press statement issued by Dr Nasir Manguno on Tuesday, December 16, and made available to Legit.ng.

The concerned elders termed NEF’s action as the politics of sabotage.

The elders said the renewed criticism of FIRS coincided with political recalibration by opposition interests seeking to weaponise the North against reform.

The group warned that the North would not allow itself to be used for partisan objectives.

“The North is not against reform. The North is against failure, and it will not be dragged backward by voices sponsored to fear progress.”

According to the group, the true priorities of the North include job creation, infrastructure development, education, and accountability.

The elders said these require strong institutions, fair taxation, and fearless leadership.

The group backed the FIRS leadership, President Tinubu’s economic reform agenda, and public servants committed to national interest over elite comfort.

They insisted that history favours reformers and not obstructionists.

FIRS clarifies MoU with France

Recall that FIRS clarified that its MoU with France’s tax authority is focused on capacity building and knowledge sharing.

The agency stressed that the agreement does not grant access to Nigerian taxpayer data or digital systems.

The service reaffirmed its commitment to data protection, transparency, and Nigeria’s economic development.

