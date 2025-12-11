Katsina State Government approved a monthly N30,000 allowance for teachers posted to rural communities

The Katsina State Government has approved a monthly allowance of N30,000 for teachers posted to rural communities, aiming to boost staff motivation and tackle shortages in remote areas.

The decision was taken at the State Executive Council’s 18th regular meeting held on Wednesday, presided over by Governor Dikko Radda.

Top Northern Governor Approves N30k for Rural Teachers

Source: Facebook

Incentive designed to boost commitment

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Yusuf Suleiman-Jibia, said the allowance, to be disbursed every term, is intended to “boost teachers’ commitment” and ease the financial burden associated with working in remote locations.

He added that the council had also approved the establishment of Teachers’ Development Training Centres in Katsina, Daura, and Funtua, aimed at enhancing the capacity of primary and secondary school teachers through continuous training delivered by experts from higher institutions and retired educationists.

Initiative aligns with international recommendations

According to the commissioner, the initiative follows recommendations from a summit convened in September by Save the Children International (SCI), with support from Education Cannot Wait.

SCI Programme Manager, Mrs Atine Lewi, welcomed the decision, saying:

“As an organisation working to improve education outcomes in Katsina, we recognise how impactful this support will be. This incentive will not only encourage greater commitment among teachers but also motivate them to remain in remote communities where their presence is most crucial.”

Addressing rural teacher shortages

At the meeting, stakeholders emphasised the need to encourage teachers to accept postings to underserved and insecure communities.

The Ministry’s Director of Schools (Senior), Hajiya Raliya Yusuf, said the incentive is intended “to encourage them to accept posting, especially to areas with light security challenges.” She added that “it had become worrisome to see that many teachers always want to remain within the urban areas, leaving the rural areas with very few teachers.”

A purposeful approach to education reform

Mrs Lewi noted that the interventions reflect “a purposeful and forward-looking approach to education reforms,” highlighting the government’s commitment to improving learning outcomes across Katsina State.

Source: Legit.ng