A Nigerian man shared how much his gateman earns as salary while handling multiple roles, including in his compound with other tenants

He said other tenants refused to address the gateman's salary despite appeals, even as he faced confrontation over duties

The post sparked reactions online as many criticised the low pay and highlighted the importance of such workers

A Nigerian man has shared the salary his gateman earns for handling various jobs in just one compound.

The man, identified as PortHarcourt Sailor, took to X on March 24, 2026, reposting and commenting on a tweet that talked about how an accommodation went haywire after the compound gateman travelled for the first time in two years.

A Nigerian man shares how much he pays his gateman per month. Photo credit: portharcourtsailor/X, Olympia de maismont/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Man opens up on salary of gateman

Reacting to that, the X user listed about 4 jobs his gateman was expected to handle in a compound with many tenants, even though the role was not in his employment contract.

According to him, the gateman is paid N30,000 monthly to:

"Man the gate, wash cars, clean the compound, and pump water."

The man claimed the tenants had refused to increase the gateman's salary, even when he (PortHarcourt Sailor) appealed on his behalf.

A Nigerian man discloses how much his gateman is paid. Photo credit: portharcourtsailor/X, Olympia de maismont/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The X user also recounted a recent incident in which the gateman was confronted by a female tenant for standing his ground and refusing to wash the lady's car.

The X user lamented the salaries the "common gatemen" generally receive compared to the tasks they are told to handle.

He said in the X post:

"The gateman in my compound is paid 30,000 Naira a month. For that amount, he is expected to man the gate, wash cars, clean the compound, and pump water. When I moved in, I found this arrangement absolutely ridiculous.

He recently had a confrontation with a tenant’s wife who demanded to know why her car hadn’t been washed. When he calmly explained that washing cars wasn't part of his original job description, she flared up.

I have advocated for an upward review of his salary several times, but the other tenants have consistently opposed it.

The irony is incredible. We condescendingly call these men "common gatemen," underpay them, and still expect optimal performance at all times. Yet, the moment that "common gateman" isn't there to do the work, we suddenly realize how tedious and essential those jobs actually are.

We need to start treating these people with the dignity they deserve. We shouldn't just appreciate them because they make our lives easier—we should do it because, technically, our safety is in their hands."

See the emotional tweet below:

Reactions to gateman's salary in Nigeria

Some of the comments are below.

@Inspiration215 commented:

"Every work is easy until it is our turn to do it."

@HouseofPalermo wrote:

"Did you personally add anything to the 30k? You didn't do anything to change his financial status?"

@Iam_emelie commented:

"Compound. So he washes everyone's cars ? For 30k a month. I'm assuming everyday? Lmao. He'll make more than that just being a car wash only. People are inhumane."

In a similar report, a Nigerian man has shared on social media the amount he was paid as salary while working with UBA.

UI displays salaries of lecturers, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan (UI) has published a report detailing the lecturers' salary scale.

The report, made available on the school’s website, also contained the pay for senior lecturers and professors.

Source: Legit.ng