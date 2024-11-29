First Class graduates from Edo state have been offered automatic employment in the state civil service

Governor Monday Okpebholo urged all First Class graduates from the state to come over for automatic employment

The governor also approved the payment of the “13th-month” salary for civil servants in the APC-controlled state

Benin City, Edo state - Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo state has approved automatic employment for First Class graduates who are indigenes of the state.

Okpebholo said the automatic employment applies to First Class graduates from any university in Nigeria and overseas.

The governor urged all First Class graduates from the state to come over for automatic employment in the state civil service.

Head of Service (HOS), Dr Anthony Okungbowa, said the decision part of Okpebholo’s administration measures to boost the quality of manpower in the state civil service.

Okungbowa said the Graduate Development Programme (GDP) aims to ensure quality manpower is brought into the system. He explained that it will help in effective and efficient service delivery for growth and development.

As reported by Leadership, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, made this known in a statement issued on Friday, November 29.

“We are looking at the younger graduates from 2020, but Mr. Governor may extend that.

“We are happy about this and appreciate the Governor because, through this, the service will have quality talents in the system."

Okungbowa said Governor Okpebholo also approved the payment of the “13th month” salary for Edo workers.

He noted that the governor is doing this to motivate workers to put in their best.

