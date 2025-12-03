Lagos State University alumna Aminat Yusuf has been named the 2026 Rhodes Scholar for West Africa, earning one of the world’s most prestigious academic honours

Lagos State University (LASU) announced that one of its distinguished alumnae, Aminat Yusuf, had been selected as the 2026 Rhodes Scholar for West Africa.

The recognition, regarded as one of the world’s most prestigious academic honours, reaffirmed LASU’s reputation as a centre of excellence and a hub for global talent.

LASU graduate with perfect GPA

Aminat Yusuf graduated from LASU’s Faculty of Law with a historic achievement. She became the first-ever graduate to earn a perfect 5.0 GPA, a feat celebrated during the University’s 26th Convocation Ceremony.

Her academic success placed her in the national spotlight and marked her as a trailblazer in Nigerian higher education.

Legal career at Olaniwun Ajayi LP

Following her graduation, Aminat Yusuf joined Olaniwun Ajayi LP, a leading law firm in Nigeria. She currently serves as an Associate, gaining valuable experience in dispute resolution and project finance.

Her professional journey has been described as a blend of academic brilliance and practical expertise.

Rhodes scholarship selection process

Her path to becoming a Rhodes Scholar involved a rigorous five-stage selection process. Reports confirmed that she finished first in the final stage, demonstrating discipline, intellect, and a strong sense of purpose.

The scholarship awarded her a fully funded two-year programme, covering tuition and living expenses, to pursue her chosen course at the University of Oxford starting September 2026.

Rhodes scholarship history and impact

Established in 1903, the Rhodes Scholarship has been recognised as the world’s oldest and most prestigious international postgraduate scholarship programme.

It honours young leaders of exceptional intellect, character, and commitment to service, offering them a transformative platform to contribute meaningfully to global development.

LASU vice-chancellor praises achievement

In her congratulatory message, LASU’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, mni, NPOM, expressed pride in Aminat’s accomplishment. She described it as both a personal victory and a collective triumph for LASU, Lagos State, Nigeria, and the entire West African region.

