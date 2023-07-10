Aminat Imoitesemeh Yusuf, a prominent alumnus of the Lagos State University (LASU), has said she was not required to write the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) when she gained admission to the school

Yusuf emerged as the best-graduating student for the 2021/2022 academic session with a perfect 5.00 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA)

The young law graduate's 5.00 CGPA is the highest point recorded since the inception of the university 40 years ago

Alimosho, Lagos state - The record-setting first-class Law graduate from the Lagos State University (LASU), Aminat Yusuf, has said she did not gain admission through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB)'s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Speaking on Sunday, July 9, at the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Alimosho Area Council’s SS3 get-together held in Egbeda area of Lagos, Miss Yusuf stated that she gained admission to the Lagos State University (LASU) through the direct entry (DE).

Aminat Yusuf said she was motivated to pursue a perfect CGPA as an undergraduate after getting 4.98 CGPA during her direct entry (DE) programme.

Source: Original

'Diploma was stepping stone to my excellent achievement': Aminat Yusuf

DE is another mode of getting admission into Nigerian universities without writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Addressing the gathering at the programme themed ‘Beyond the Schoolgate’ and attended by Legit.ng, the 23-year-old opened up on her journey to academic excellence.

She said:

“I did diploma in law. I finished with 4.98 over 5.0 in diploma.

“Diploma is like a two-year programme where you get to do compulsory law courses.

“So, I did not gain admission through JAMB (UTME), I did direct entry. I did diploma in law.”

‘Very important lessons my journey through LASU taught me’, Aminat Yusuf

Furthermore, Yusuf stated that the life lessons learnt at school are critical, adding that the foundation of any tertiary institution student is extremely crucial.

Her words:

“Speaking on the very important lessons my journey through Lagos State University taught me, the first thing is, your foundation is very important.

“I must say that when you have the opportunity to be in a good school, you are lucky.

“The foundation is 90 percent why you become a good character.”

Aminat Yusuf: Law student breaks LASU's 40-year-old record, emerges 1st undergraduate to obtain 5.0 CGPA

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that for obtaining a CGPA of 5.0, Aminat Yusuf, a law student at Lagos State University (LASU), received the attention of the Lagos state governor.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, June 16, congratulated Yusuf on the remarkable feat.

Source: Legit.ng